The Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings, the last of the season, with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:
CLASS 7A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. McGill-Toolen (18); 10-0; 261
2. Central-Phenix City (5); 9-1; 220
3. Thompson; 8-1; 176
4. James Clemens; 8-2; 151
5. Hoover; 8-2; 150
6. Prattville; 8-2; 100
7. Mountain Brook; 8-2; 96
8. Vestavia Hills; 7-3; 53
9. Theodore; 8-2; 48
10. Auburn; 7-3; 33
Others receiving votes: Sparkman (8-2) 12, Florence (6-4) 6, Hewitt-Trussville (6-4) 4, Austin (7-3) 1.
CLASS 6A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Saraland (21); 10-0; 270
2. Muscle Shoals (2); 10-0; 213
3. Pinson Valley; 7-2; 177
4. Oxford; 9-1; 144
5. Opelika; 8-1; 143
6. Hueytown; 9-1; 116
7. Helena; 9-1; 94
8. Blount; 8-2; 72
9. Clay-Chalkville; 8-2; 51
10. Gardendale; 7-3; 11
Others receiving votes: Dothan (8-2) 8, Eufaula (8-2) 6, Fort Payne (8-2) 2, St. Paul's (7-3) 2, Bessemer City (8-2) 1, Stanhope Elmore (8-2) 1.
CLASS 5A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Jasper (22); 10-0; 273
2. Bibb Co. (1); 10-0; 209
3. Pleasant Grove; 9-1; 157
4. Central-Clay Co.; 8-2; 135
5. Etowah; 9-1; 129
6. Briarwood; 9-1; 109
7. Ramsay; 8-2; 108
8. Faith-Mobile; 10-0; 101
9. Mortimer Jordan; 8-2; 50
10. Madison Co.; 8-2; 21
Others receiving votes: Russellville (8-2) 9, Alexandria (7-2) 4, Sylacauga (8-2) 4, Scottsboro (8-2) 2.
CLASS 4A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. UMS-Wright (23); 9-0; 276
2. Catholic-Montgomery; 10-0; 202
3. American Chr.; 9-1; 169
4. Northside; 9-1; 163
5. Jacksonville; 8-2; 145
6. Andalusia; 7-3; 95
7. Lincoln; 8-2; 75
8. Deshler; 7-3; 65
9. Fayette Co.; 8-2; 52
10. Fairview; 8-2; 28
Others receiving votes: Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4) 17, Oneonta (7-3) 7, Anniston (6-4) 4, Hokes Bluff (7-3) 4, Good Hope (8-2) 3, Handley (6-4) 2, St. John Paul II (8-2) 2, Williamson (7-3) 2.
CLASS 3A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Gordo (19); 10-0; 261
2. Pike Co. (4); 10-0; 218
3. Randolph Co.; 9-1; 171
4. Flomaton; 9-1; 148
5. Piedmont; 9-1; 137
6. Walter Wellborn; 9-1; 117
7. Pike Road; 10-0; 108
8. Providence Chr.; 9-1; 63
9. Susan Moore; 10-0; 51
10. St. James; 9-1; 31
Others receiving votes: Fultondale (8-2) 4, Winfield (7-3) 2.
CLASS 2A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Fyffe (22); 10-0; 273
2. Ohatchee (1); 9-0; 205
3. Collinsville; 9-1; 168
4. Red Bay; 10-0; 148
5. Luverne; 10-0; 143
6. Reeltown; 9-1; 94
7. Ranburne; 9-1; 84
8. Leroy; 8-2; 83
9. Addison; 8-2; 59
10. Aliceville; 8-2; 27
Others receiving votes: Ariton (8-2) 14, Highland Home (3-7*) 8, Cottage Hill (8-2) 2, J.U. Blacksher (8-2) 2, Cedar Bluff (7-3) 1.
*--Record includes six forfeit losses.
CLASS 1A
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Mars Hill Bible (22); 10-0; 272
2. Lanett; 9-0; 198
3. Isabella; 10-0; 170
4. Sweet Water (1); 8-1; 156
5. Spring Garden; 9-1; 125
6. Decatur Heritage; 10-0; 118
7. Brantley; 9-1; 83
8. South Lamar; 9-1; 59
9. Maplesville; 8-2; 50
10. Millry; 9-1; 39
Others receiving votes: Pickens Co. (8-2) 33, Donoho (8-1) 4, Waterloo (8-2) 3, Elba (7-3) 1.
AISA
Team (first-place); W-L; Pts
1. Autauga Aca. (17); 6-2; 258
2. Crenshaw Chr. (6); 9-0; 213
3. Bessemer Aca.; 8-3; 174
4. Wilcox Aca.; 9-1; 137
5. Chambers Aca.; 9-1; 133
6. Monroe Aca.; 8-2; 122
7. Tuscaloosa Aca.; 7-3; 99
8. Southern Aca.; 7-1; 67
9. Edgewood; 8-2; 49
10. Glenwood; 7-3; 30
Others receiving votes: Macon-East (7-2) 17, Escambia Aca. (7-3) 12.