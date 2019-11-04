After a 27-23 Southland Conference road victory over Incarnate Word on Saturday afternoon in San Antonio, the Nicholls football team is No. 25 in one Football Championship Subdivision poll and dropped out of another.

The Colonels (5-4 overall, 4-2 in the SLC) are No. 25 in the FCS STATS poll as voted on by the media and dropped out of the coaches’ poll.

It is the first time since Week 4 of the 2017 season that the Colonels are not ranked in both major FCS polls.

The Colonels were 24th in the coaches’ poll last week and No. 25 in the STATS poll.

The only SLC team to be ranked in both polls is Central Arkansas, which is No. 10 in the STATS poll and No. 6 in the coaches’ poll.

Nicholls is receiving votes in the coaches’ poll along with SLC counterparts, Sam Houston State, Southeastern Louisiana and Abilene Christian.

In the STATS poll, Sam Houston, Southeastern Louisiana, Abilene Christian and McNeese State are all receiving votes out of the SLC.

North Dakota State remained on top of both polls, once again as a near-unanimous selection.

NDSU took all 26 first-place votes in the coaches’ poll, but managed all but one of the 155 votes in the media poll.