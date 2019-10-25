Here are Thursday’s state high school football scores:
Addison 43, Hatton 0
Albertville 45, Sardis 20
Alexandria 45, Douglas 6
American Chr. 65, Dallas Co. 0
Anniston 56, Ashville 0
Autauga Aca. 48, Edgewood 9
B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13
Baldwin Co. 42, B.C. Rain 12
Bibb Co. 35, Marbury 16
Briarwood 28, Fairfield 18
Brooks 71, Elkmont 8
Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23
Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0
Central-Clay Co. 19, Center Point 12
Central-Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14
Chelsea 28, Calera 0
Cherokee Co. 37, Cleburne Co. 14
Chickasaw 49, Washington Co. 0
Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0
Clements 26, Lexington 13
Cleveland 7, Westbrook Chr. 0
Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)
Cordova 35, Haleyville 26
Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18
Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42
Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14
Deshler 38, West Limestone 17
Escambia Aca. 41, Lowndes Aca. 0
Etowah 35, Boaz 14
Fairview 55, Danville 14
Faith-Mobile 42, Satsuma 7
Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6
Fayette Co. 30, Good Hope 14
Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12
Fyffe 47, Ider 0
Georgiana 32, Red Level 13
Gordo 44, Lamar Co. 0
Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26
Hackleburg 46, Vina 8
Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6
Highland Home 35, Goshen 21
Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29
Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6
Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13
J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8
Jackson 35, LeFlore 22
Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14
James Clemens 27, Austin 24
Jasper 49, Hamilton 0
Jemison-Huntsville 42, Columbia 0
Lanett 56, Billingsley 0
Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8
Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46
Luverne 47, Samson 14
Madison Co. 42, Ardmore 7
Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Chr. 0
McAdory 42, Brookwood 6
McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14
Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20
Mobile Chr. 49, St. Michael 17
Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26
Montgomery Aca. 35, Bullock Co. 17
Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0
New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12
North Jackson 42, Randolph 26
North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7
Oakman 46, Greene Co. 14
Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0
Oneonta 31, White Plains 14
Oxford 31, Gardendale 14
Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12
Parker 20, Wenonah 16
Patrician 42, South Choctaw Aca. 6
Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22
Pickens Co. 26, Hubbertville 9
Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited 6
Pike Road 55, Beulah 14
Priceville 24, West Morgan 22
Ramsay 61, John Carroll 7
Randolph Co. 40, Pleasant Valley 14
Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0
Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20
Russellville 16, Dora 6
Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0
Saraland 17, Blount 6
Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0
Selma 20, Aliceville 8
Sheffield 34, Tanner 18
Shelby Co. 48, Jemison 19
Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14
Southern Aca. 53, Pickens Aca. 6
Southside 6, Crossville 3
Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3
Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0
St. James 48, Southside-Selma 14
Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7
Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6
Trinity 43, BTW-Tuskegee 12
Tuscaloosa Co. 45, Spain Park 21
Victory Chr. 35, Talladega Co. Central 0
West Point 21, Hayden 20 (OT)
Winston Co. 46, Sumiton Chr. 7