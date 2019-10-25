Times Staff Report

Friday

Oct 25, 2019 at 12:01 AM


Here are Thursday’s state high school football scores:

 

Addison 43, Hatton 0

Albertville 45, Sardis 20

Alexandria 45, Douglas 6

American Chr. 65, Dallas Co. 0

Anniston 56, Ashville 0

Autauga Aca. 48, Edgewood 9

B.B. Comer 68, Weaver 13

Baldwin Co. 42, B.C. Rain 12

Bibb Co. 35, Marbury 16

Briarwood 28, Fairfield 18

Brooks 71, Elkmont 8

Carbon Hill 28, Holt 23

Catholic-Montgomery 30, Headland 0

Central-Clay Co. 19, Center Point 12

Central-Hayneville 34, Calhoun 14

Chelsea 28, Calera 0

Cherokee Co. 37, Cleburne Co. 14

Chickasaw 49, Washington Co. 0

Citronelle 28, Wilcox Central 0

Clements 26, Lexington 13

Cleveland 7, Westbrook Chr. 0

Colbert Heights 31, Phil Campbell 28 (OT)

Cordova 35, Haleyville 26

Cottage Hill 36, Southern Choctaw 18

Daphne 53, St. Paul's 42

Decatur Heritage 39, Woodville 14

Deshler 38, West Limestone 17

Escambia Aca. 41, Lowndes Aca. 0

Etowah 35, Boaz 14

Fairview 55, Danville 14

Faith-Mobile 42, Satsuma 7

Falkville 42, Gaylesville 6

Fayette Co. 30, Good Hope 14

Fayetteville 14, Vincent 12

Fyffe 47, Ider 0

Georgiana 32, Red Level 13

Gordo 44, Lamar Co. 0

Guntersville 28, East Limestone 26

Hackleburg 46, Vina 8

Hartselle 37, Hazel Green 6

Highland Home 35, Goshen 21

Holly Pond 36, Vinemont 29

Homewood 28, Jackson-Olin 6

Huntsville 17, Bob Jones 13

J.F. Shields 30, McIntosh 8

Jackson 35, LeFlore 22

Jacksonville 35, Hokes Bluff 14

James Clemens 27, Austin 24

Jasper 49, Hamilton 0

Jemison-Huntsville 42, Columbia 0

Lanett 56, Billingsley 0

Loachapoka 33, Verbena 8

Locust Fork 55, Hanceville 46

Luverne 47, Samson 14

Madison Co. 42, Ardmore 7

Mars Hill Bible 61, Shoals Chr. 0

McAdory 42, Brookwood 6

McGill-Toolen 42, Baker 14

Midfield 22, J.B. Pennington 20

Mobile Chr. 49, St. Michael 17

Montevallo 32, Greensboro 26

Montgomery Aca. 35, Bullock Co. 17

Mortimer Jordan 41, Moody 0

New Hope 48, Brindlee Mountain 12

North Jackson 42, Randolph 26

North Sand Mountain 49, Section 7

Oakman 46, Greene Co. 14

Ohatchee 49, Gaston 0

Oneonta 31, White Plains 14

Oxford 31, Gardendale 14

Park Crossing 30, Carver-Montgomery 12

Parker 20, Wenonah 16

Patrician 42, South Choctaw Aca. 6

Phillips-Bear Creek 61, Cherokee 22

Pickens Co. 26, Hubbertville 9

Pike Liberal Arts 10, Success Unlimited 6

Pike Road 55, Beulah 14

Priceville 24, West Morgan 22

Ramsay 61, John Carroll 7

Randolph Co. 40, Pleasant Valley 14

Red Bay 50, Tharptown 0

Rogers 23, Central-Florence 20

Russellville 16, Dora 6

Sand Rock 44, Asbury 0

Saraland 17, Blount 6

Scottsboro 35, Brewer 0

Selma 20, Aliceville 8

Sheffield 34, Tanner 18

Shelby Co. 48, Jemison 19

Sipsey Valley 31, Sumter Central 14

Southern Aca. 53, Pickens Aca. 6

Southside 6, Crossville 3

Spanish Fort 42, Gulf Shores 3

Spring Garden 34, Ragland 0

St. James 48, Southside-Selma 14

Sulligent 36, Cold Springs 7

Theodore 34, Mary Montgomery 6

Trinity 43, BTW-Tuskegee 12

Tuscaloosa Co. 45, Spain Park 21

Victory Chr. 35, Talladega Co. Central 0

West Point 21, Hayden 20 (OT)

Winston Co. 46, Sumiton Chr. 7