BUHL -- The weather may have caused the game to be played a day early, but the Sipsey Valley Bears were prepared enough to play the Sumter Central Jaguars.

Led by senior quarterback Cooper Bailey’s four touchdowns and a strong defensive performance, Sipsey Valley beat Sumter Central 31-14 at Sipsey Valley on Thursday night.

“Overall the kids played really hard, and I’m proud of them,” said Sipsey Valley head coach Scott Marchant.

It took the Bears only three plays to get on the scoreboard. Bailey connected with Drew Long from 42 yards out with 10:27 in the first quarter for a touchdown to put Sipsey Valley up 7-0 over the Jaguars.

The Bears scored again on their second possession, this time with a 7-yard touchdown run from Anthony Abernathy to put the Bears up 13-0 after a blocked extra point.

Two runs from Abernathy and a catch by Josh Porter set up a 15-yard touchdown pass from Bailey to Long on Sipsey’s first possession of the second quarter.

Bailey was hit hard by three Jaguar defenders on the pass and did not come back onto the field for the Bears’ next possession, but Sipsey Valley held on to a 19-0 lead going into halftime.

The Sipsey Valley defense did not allow a first down until the fifth series when Sumter Central converted on a fake punt.

Bailey’s first pass of the second half was intercepted, but the Jaguars could not capitalize.

It looked like the third quarter was going to be scoreless until Chanse Hutchins intercepted a pass from Bailey and returned it 90 yards to put Sumter Central on the board, trailing 19-8 heading into the fourth quarter.

Sumter Central finally got an offensive touchdown in the fourth quarter with a 34-yard touchdown pass from Jimmie Brown to Derrick Hutchins.

However, another touchdown pass and a rushing touchdown from Bailey in the fourth quarter sealed the game for the Bears.

“He’s a tenacious kid, never gives up,” Marchant said of the way his quarterback responded after the interceptions. “He’s a great kid to coach. He doesn’t allow those things [the turnovers] to affect him and just keeps fighting.”

Key stats: Cooper Bailey was 14-for-19 passing for 217 yards and three touchdowns. Sumter Central was penalized 11 times.

Up next: Sipsey Valley (4-5, 2-4) hosts Northside next Friday night.