NAPOLEONVILLE – The stakes were high near the end of a pivotal fourth set between District 6-II rivals Assumption High and Vandebilt Catholic on Tuesday.

Assumption had a 2-1 lead in the best of five match and was looking to close out a win over the Lady Terriers, which would keep it in the running for at least a share of the district title.

Vandebilt was looking to force a decisive fifth set and have a chance at pulling off a comeback win and staying in control of the district race with a perfect record.

The final stages of the fourth set was complete mayhem, but Assumption outlasted Vandebilt at the end and pulled off a 25-16, 22-25, 25-21, 30-28 win in front of a large and loud crowd inside the Lady Mustangs’ home gym.

The Lady Mustangs (25-6 overall; 5-1 in district) got revenge after losing to Vandebilt (24-10 overall; 4-1 in district) during their first district showdown in Houma on Oct. 2. After Assumption’s win on Tuesday, both teams are now tied for first place in the district standings and will share the title if they both win out in their remaining district games.

Both teams are ranked in the Top 10 of the Division II state power ratings with Vandebilt listed at No. 3 and Assumption at No. 5.

Assumption coach Tara Campo said playing at home in front of their loud and passionate fans gave them an advantage on Tuesday.

“I told the girls that before it was an important match so that we can take back what we lost at Vandebilt over there,” Campo said. “I knew our kids were coming out. They were going to pack the house. It is our homecoming week, which kind of concerned me a little bit, but we brought the energy. I think our fans played a big role in this win.”

With the fourth set tied at 19, the two teams battled it out the rest of the way, tying each other six times at 20, 21, 24, 25, 26, 27 and 28.

With the set tied at 28, Assumption went ahead 29-28 when Xaiya Adams hit a shot that Vandebilt’s back row failed to defend.

On match point, Assumption’s Sarah LeBlanc dove towards the ground to successfully scoop up a dig on a kill attempt from Vandebilt’s Brittany Theriot. LeBlanc’s dig bounced in the air to Assumption setter Raegan Alleman, who tossed a set up for Brooke Barcelona.

Barcelona tipped the ball over the net, and once again, Vandebilt couldn’t defend it as the ball bounced off Theriot and Angelle Buquet to seal the win for the Lady Mustangs.

Assumption senior Ra’von Robertson, who led the way with 25 kills, 19 digs and five blocks, said the Lady Mustangs wanted to take care of business in the fourth set and not allow Vandebilt to extend it to a decisive fifth set.

“In the fourth game, we knew we wanted to finish it,” Robertson said. “We didn’t want to go to five because it’s very stressful. We knew we had it, so we had to beat them in four and finish the game. It was very exciting but we pushed through it.”

Other leaders for Assumption were Xaiya Adams (eight kills), Brooke Barcelona (five kills, three digs), Reagan Alleman (44 assists, three aces, 17 digs, two blocks) and Hannah Landry (13 digs).

Campo said the key for the Lady Mustangs was keeping their composure.

“I told them at any point in time, we have to execute,” Campo said. “We do have those one or two rotations that we get stuck in, but a lot of things were at stake (Tuesday night). I’m proud of the kids that they never gave up. At any point in time, we could’ve crumbled, but we just kept fighting back.”

Vandebilt had chances to force a fifth game. They held a 24-22 lead in the fourth set, but two straight errors helped Assumption tie it at 24.

“As always, Assumption is a great team,” Vandebilt coach Greg Castillo said. “I knew it was going to be another war like it was in the first match against us. We’re just making mistakes we shouldn’t be making at this point of the season. We had opportunities, but we didn’t take advantage of them.”

Leaders for the Lady Terriers were Theriot (19 kills, 27 digs, two aces), Angelle Buquet (51 assists) and Madi Benoit and Abigail Benoit with two aces each.

TUESDAY’S HIGH SCHOOL VOLLEYBALL CAPSULES

H.L. BOURGEOIS DEF. HAHNVILLE 20-25, 25-23, 25-19, 20-25, 15-9 (at Gray, District 6-I match)

Statistical leaders: HLB – Kelsi Stegall (43 assists, two blocks, nine digs), Emily Burgess (18 kills, two aces, seven digs), Abby Theriot (12 kills, three aces, 13 digs), Jya Walker (11 kills, seven blocks), Kirsten McGuire (10 kills, four blocks), Mackenzie Vordick (37 digs), Haley Boudreaux (11 digs, three aces).

Records: HLB (24-5 overall; 6-0 in district); Hahnville (13-16 overall; 2-4 in district)

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE DEF. THIBODAUX 25-17, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21 (at Thibodaux, District 6-I match)

Statistical leaders: Central Lafourche – Kinslee Ross (five kills, one aces, 17 digs), Kenzi Pertuit (nine kills, two aces, 17 digs), Kagan Hamby (seven kills, two blocks), Magen Caro (six kills, two aces), Dawandia Gabriel (five kills, five digs, four assists), Cierra Nicklyon (one ace, 24 digs), Jaylah Gray (two kills, one ace, 28 assists, nine digs); Thibodaux – Alexis Morvant (10 kills, four blocks, one dig), A’shryi Wolfe (10 kills, one ace, five digs), Karli Marse (27 digs), Joey Weimer (two kills, 38 assists, two aces, 12 digs).

Records: CL (8-19 overall; 2-4 in district); Thibodaux (12-18 overall; 1-5 in district)

TERREBONNE DEF. URSULINE ACADEMY 21-25, 25-20, 25-17, 25-21 (at Houma, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Terrebonne – Daycie Theriot (31 assists, nine aces), Madison Washington (11 kills), Tre’Nae Taylor (seven kills, nine blocks), Madison Luke (29 digs).

Records: Terrebonne (25-12 overall); Ursuline (18-9 overall)

HOUMA CHRISTIAN DEF. SOUTH TERREBONNE 25-15, 23-25, 25-23, 25-20 (at Bourg, nondistrict match)

Statistical leaders: Houma Christian – Abby Ricker (14 digs, 31 assists, four aces), Alex McKeon (11 digs, two aces), Jade Triggs (six kills, two digs, two blocks, one assist), Lilie Ricker (eight kills, three aces, four digs), Camryn Dyson (15 digs, nine kills), Laura Lemaire (seven digs, one ace), Allison Bergeron (six digs), Addison Brunet (five blocks, three kills, one dig) and Laikyn Spry (five kills); South Terrebonne – Kaci Martin (29 digs, four kills), Mariah Ross (13 digs, 12 kills, three blocks), Makenzi Clement (24 digs), Haley Giling (34 assists), Saige Naquin (14 digs, three kills, 18 assists).

Records: HCS (8-19 overall); ST (3-26 overall).

SOUTH LAFOURCHE DEF. ELLENDER 25-9, 25-15, 25-6 (at Galliano, District 6-II match)

Statistical leaders: South Lafourche – Alissa Cosse (24 assists, six aces, four digs, three kills), Liza Derosia (eight digs, four aces, two kills), Maitlynn Lerille (six digs, two kills, two aces), Bailey Melancon (26 digs, four assists), Claire Chaisson (20 kills, six digs).

Records: SL (11-16 overall; 4-2 in district) Ellender (10-16 overall; 1-5 in district)

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC DEF. BERWICK 25-8, 25-6, 25-11 (at Berwick, District 7-III match)

Statistical leaders: EDW – Lila Bordis (13 kills, two blocks), Khloe Trosclair (nine kills), Joci Gravois (three blocks, four aces), Kadie Becnel (21 digs), Emmi Lasseigne (nine digs), Caroline Gros (46 assists, three aces), Annalise Rowland (one ace).

Records: EDW (25-7 overall; 4-0 in district); Berwick (10-16 overall; 1-3 in district)