After a shaky start, the Terrebonne Tigers scored 37 unanswered points Friday night against archrival H.L. Bourgeois at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium.

Terrebonne rushed for 300 yards on offense and the defense held H.L. Bourgeois to 39 total yards in a 37-7 victory in District 7-5A action.

"We played sloppy at times, but we played great at times," Terrebonne head coach Gary Hill said. "We need to clean up the mistakes and get ready for the last three games of the season."

"This is two weeks in row we start fast against good football teams," H.L. Bourgeois head coach Ryan Fournier. "We played hard and took advantage of mistakes they made. We just didn’t have enough to keep it going. We battled for four quarters. I couldn’t be more pleased."

H.L. Bourgeois (1-5 overall, 0-4 district) punted on its opening possession. However, Terrebonne mishandled the ball, and Nathan King recovered it at the Tigers 37.

The Braves capitalized and moved the ball with quick slants. Quarterback Jordan Rainey found Demarcus Singleton in the corner of the end zone on a 16-yard touchdown pass. Rodney Bouvier made the PAT for a 7-0 lead.

Terrebonne (4-3 overall, 2-2 district) got on the scoreboard late in the first quarter with a 33-yard field goal from Wyatt Guidry.

The Tigers defense stiffened and the rushing attack revved up in the second quarter with jet sweeps and run-pass options. Terrebonne capped a 10-play, 89-yard drive with Justin Navy bulldozing eight yards up the gut for a touchdown.

Then Tigers quarterback Ja’Khi Douglas (nine carries, 113 yards, 2 TDs) dashed around left end for a 13-yard touchdown. Guidry made both PATs for a 17-7 halftime lead.

"We made some adjustments in coverage. We were able to lock down those slants a little better," Hill said. "We played really well up front and handled their run game well. We did a good job taking away what they were trying to do."

"They made adjustments to their coverage and up front. We had a couple of balls batted down," Fournier said. "The things we took advantage of early, they did a good job and took away from us. But we were able to get in the end zone and had an early lead."

Terrebonne’s Chavez Brown took the second half kickoff 60 yards to the Braves’ 25. Two plays later, Jaylin Lucas sprinted 13 yards on a jet sweep for a touchdown. The two-point conversion failed, keeping the score 23-7.

H.L. Bourgeois didn’t gain a first down in the second half. Midway through the third quarter, Singleton bobbled a handoff. The ball popped up, and Tigers linebacker AJ Walter grabbed it in midair and rumbled 42 yards for a touchdown.

Late in the third, Tigers third-string quarterback Kyrin Robinson was intercepted by Damon Watkins, who returned to 30 yards to the Braves 40. Still, the Braves couldn’t exploit the good field position.

In the final minute, Douglas scrambled to right and cut back left on a 10-yard touchdown run to cap the scoring.

"We’re getting better up front. We haven’t had a lot continuity there because of injuries," Hill explained. "We’re playing with different kids every week. The young linemen are figuring it out. We were able to move the football better. Passing game wasn’t with us, but we didn’t plan on throwing it too much."

"They’ve scored on everybody they’ve played and they’re going to continue to score every week," Fournier said. "There’s a reason Douglas is one of top recruits in the country and is going to Florida State. He’s made a lot of good defenses look bad. We tried to get 11 hats to the ball consistently. He had a couple of really great individual efforts to make plays. Credit to him."

H.L. Bourgeois stays in district next week as they travel to Hahnville, while Terrebonne host Brother Martin in nondistrict action.

"Our offense has some things to build on. Last week it was the ground game; this week was through the air," Fournier said. "Hahnville is very talented defensively. We know offensively, they have a big offensive line and talented backs. Our coaches and kids are up to the challenge."

"Brother Martin is a good, big, physical football team. They have a good record playing a tough schedule," Hill said. "It’s going to be another battle. We get used to that playing in this district. It’s a tough row to hoe down the line. We’re just hoping to get to a Week 11 game and see what happens."