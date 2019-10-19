Nickell Alexander-Walker and Josh Hart each scored 17 points, and New Orleans wrapped up an unbeaten preseason without injured No. 1 pick Zion Williamson with a 117-116 win over the Knicks on Friday night.

Williamson has a sore right knee and remained in New Orleans to undergo further testing and evaluation.

Coach Alvin Gentry said he didn't have any update on the power forward's condition, though ESPN.com reported Friday, citing sources, that Williamson would miss multiple weeks.

Even without him, the Pelicans (5-0) put up plenty of points after coming into the game scoring a league-leading 127.8 per game during the preseason. Brandon Ingram scored 16 points and JJ Redick had 14.

Williamson looked as good as advertised while averaging 23.3 points on 71.4% shooting in four preseason games, and Gentry was asked if he was concerned the injury would dampen enthusiasm in New Orleans.

"Yeah, but it's not anything that we can worry about," Gentry said. "We've got games to play and bottom line is that we will be in Toronto in a few days playing on opening night and we'll have to put five guys out there and play."

Julius Randle had 20 points and nine rebounds against his former team, but missed a 3-pointer that would have won it at the buzzer for the Knicks (1-3).

Rookie RJ Barrett, the No. 3 pick who was Williamson's Duke teammate, added 19 points.