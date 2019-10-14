Pink served as a surprisingly good complement to crimson Sunday afternoon as the Alabama soccer team defeated LSU 3-0 at the Alabama Soccer Complex.

The Tide traded their regular home whites for an all-pink look. The match was Bama’s annual Power of Pink game to raise breast cancer awareness.

“They get excited for this,” said Alabama head coach Wes Hart. “For wearing the pink jerseys and honoring survivors because they all know someone who had breast cancer, so to be able to honor them is definitely big.”

The game was especially important for senior defender Nealy Martin, whose mother and grandmother are both breast cancer survivors and were introduced to the crowd at halftime.

In a heartfelt address read by the announcer, Martin said her mother and grandmother are the two most humble and hard-working people she knows and she is proud to be related to them.

The Tide dominated from start to finish with 20 shots and allowing just three shots on goal from LSU. Freshman goalkeeper AJ Crooks had to make just one save to preserve the shutout.

The Tide held the ball and applied persistent pressure for much of the first half but wasn't able to score until the final five minutes. In the 41st minute freshman midfielder Serena Pham made a long run down the left wing and feathered a pass into the box that found junior Taylor Morgan, who fired the ball into the bottom right corner of the net for her first goal of the season.

Just three minutes later, Chloe Maize lofted a pass toward the net and before the ball could hit the ground, Kat Rogers chipped it just out of reach of the LSU keeper to extend the lead 2-0.

Macy Clem solidified the win in the 87th minute when she tapped home a pass from Allie Berk.

The Tide received stellar performances from their freshman players: Crooks, midfielders Macy Clem, Carlee Giammona, Reyna Reyes, Pham, Berk, and defenders Bella Scaturro and Sasha Pickard.

This win was the first time Alabama had a game end in regulation since a Sep. 26 loss to No. 8 South Carolina. The last three games against Tennessee, Mississippi State, and Texas A&M all went into overtime.

“You certainly don’t want to make it a habit of going into overtime but I think the overtime games are good for you,” said Hart. “They test you a bit both mentally and physically.”

The grittiest performance of the game was turned in by freshman midfielder Reyes, who broke her hand in the Oct. 4 game against Mississippi State. She played the game with a casted club on her right hand.

“She’s a tough kid man, they wanted her to take a couple weeks off and she refused to do it. She said ‘No cast me up and send me out there I want to keep playing’,” said Hart.

The win over the Tigers is the Tide’s eighth of the season and third of conference play. They travel to Oxford to play Ole Miss on Thursday night and won’t play again at home until Sunday, Oct. 27 against Auburn.