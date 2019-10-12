MATHEWS -- H.L. Bourgeois muffed the opening kickoff against Central Lafourche on Friday night, picked it up and returned it 90 yards to the Trojans’ 5-yard line.

The next play, the first from scrimmage, the Braves were dancing to an early lead on a touchdown run by Williams Babin.

For a team that got out to several slow starts this year, it was as good as the Braves could ask for in a big District 7-5A road game and as bad a start to a homecoming game as the Trojans could have asked for.

Sometimes it takes a little shock to the system to get things going.

Central Lafourche immediately bounced just five plays later with a 9-yard run by senior Deon Jenkins, buried the extra point to take a 7-6 lead and never looked back. After going down on the first play, Central Lafourche scored 34 unanswered points on its way to an eventual 48-13 district win.

“Sometimes it’s a good thing,” Jenkins said of the early gut punch. “It means you should try hard and keeping going. It gives us something to work toward.”

Jenkins said he had never won a homecoming game in his four-year career with the Trojans, but on a night when fellow senior Kylie Martinez was crowned queen, Jenkins was certainly the king on the field.

The running back galloped his way to 270 yards and four touchdowns on 22 carries for Central Lafourche (5-1 overall, 1-1 district) and didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

His night finished on a 54-yard, back-breaking touchdown with about three minutes to play in the third, following a 57-minute weather delay that sent both teams to the locker room.

His teammates picked up the slack in his absence, though, with sophomore Aaron Delaune scoring on a 6-yard touchdown run up the middle. Earlier in the night, quarterback Ashtrein Duncan threw two touchdowns, one on a 28-yarder to Logan Wilcox and another 15 yards to Jansen Folse.

Duncan finished with 84 yards on 7-of-10 passing. As a team, the Trojans totaled 452 yards of offense.

“We didn’t come out with the energy I thought we should have,” Trojans coach Keith Menard said. “But sometimes that happens and you can talk to them all week about doing certain things. But really, after the opening kickoff, offensively, I thought we played pretty well. Made some plays, did some good things.”

H.L. Bourgeois (1-5 overall, 0-3 in district) never managed to recreate the magic of the opening kick.

Its only other score of the night came on the second play back from the weather delay when Babin broke off a 65-yard burst down the middle of the field to the end zone. He finished with 125 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.

Braves coach Ryan Fournier summed it up as a night of missed opportunities and miscues that ultimately doomed the Braves’ fast start. An interception almost returned for touchdown here, a costly penalty on a key down there and the Braves could never build up the momentum it needed to mount a comeback.

“It’s frustrating because we did some good things and we found ourselves in a position to make plays and we just didn’t execute in big moments,” Fournier said. “We just didn’t take advantage of the moments we had.”