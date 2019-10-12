FLORENCE — Florence battled the second-half rain and grinded out a tough 24-10 win over Class 7A, Region 4 foe Gadsden City on Friday thanks to its defense and some late-game heroics from senior Dee Beckwith.

Beckwith finished with 12 carries for 114 rushings yards and two touchdowns and was 2-of-3 through the air for 41 yards and an interception. The multi-positional athlete put the game away on a 35-yard touchdown run where it looked like three or four Gadsden City defenders were primed to take him down.

“It’s not really about the plays you call, it’s about the players that run them,” Florence coach Will Hester said. “And that’s a pretty good one right there.”

Florence (4-4, 3-2) went to the locker room tied at 3 with the Titans as the offense struggled to get going. Beckwith said Hester spoke to the team about bringing energy in the second half and the Falcons responded, grinding out long series and finishing with 182 rushing yards.

After quarterback Gardner Flippo found Beckwith for a 31-yard touchdown that was negated by an offensive pass-interference call, Flippo threw an interception on the same play.

However, led by linebacker Preston Hardin and cornerbacks Dean and Clayton Moore, the Falcons defense came up with a big stop. When Beckwith threw an interception at the goal line that was returned deep into Florence territory, the defense again came up big, blocking a field goal, flipping the field and setting up a Florence touchdown on a 4-yard run from Beckwith.

Gadsden City coach Ali Smith said he thought his team played well in the second half, but gave up too many big plays offensively. He’s not one for moral victories and understands the work that needs to be done to improve.

“You don’t get a pat on the back or star for effort. We gotta get back and we gotta get better and we gotta get in the win column," Smith said.

Gadsden City (0-7, 0-5) returns home next week for a region game against Huntsville.