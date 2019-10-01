Jaylen Waddle is a deadly weapon. He’s also Alabama’s fourth receiver, leading him to just 12 catches through the team’s first five games.

Alabama can still create ways for him to touch the ball as a punt returner, but opponents are trying to limit the big-play potential. UA has adjusted and the results showed against Ole Miss.

Yes, Waddle muffed his first attempt, a blunder that UA coach Nick Saban was quick to point out as grounds for improvement going into an open week. But Waddle ultimately gained 52 yards on punt returns in Alabama’s 59-31 win, and doing so in a more difficult fashion than most.

“We get a lot of alternative kicks, which takes great judgment on his part as to when do I field the ball, when do I not field the ball, when I do I stick it in the middle when it’s a middle return and when do I try to get outside,” Saban said. “He’s always done a pretty good job of that. We certainly want to continue to help him improve at his decision-making so we can have the best production possible in this area.”

Saban is referencing lower punts, and sometimes the side-stepping rugby punt, which are more difficult on returners for several reasons. They generally aren’t in the air as long, thus giving the returner less time to read both the ball and the coverage team; they also don’t have the tight, consistent spin that the average punt of 20 years ago did, thus they require more focus from the returner to field.

Waddle relearned that lesson the hard way with the one he bobbled. Ole Miss scored seven plays later.

“It was a low line drive, and I like those kicks,” Waddle said. “I think I got too excited and tried to run before I actually caught it. I got to learn from it. It’s one I’m going to watch over and over again to see where I went wrong.”

Waddle’s enjoyment of those kicks is a good thing, because they’re unlikely to go away.

“I started practicing them because (special teams coordinator Jeff) Banks thought that’s what we were going to get,” Waddle said.

It’s a predictable counter to Waddle’s freshman season, when he finished second in the SEC in punt return average (17.38 yards). He showed his ability to return those punts with two 29-yard returns in the second quarter against Ole Miss, both setting up touchdowns.

The kicks are hard to field for Waddle, but they’re more difficult on the return team, as blocks may have to adjust on the fly to punts that can take a wide range of trajectories. Waddle thinks the return team is the true reason for the success.

“I got to give it to the return team, they were outstanding today,” Waddle said. “I think they held up and did my job way easier. It was the punt return team, to be honest; I was just the dude catching it and running it.”

The punt return team also has an easy job with Waddle, who is fifth in the nation with 17.38 yards per return, at the back of it.

“Every time he touches the ball I hold my breath because he’s just an explosive receiver, explosive punt returner,” wide receiver Jerry Jeudy said. “So no matter what he’s going to always make plays, find a way to make plays because that’s the kind of player he is.”

