NICEVILLE — Soaked from head to toe in Gatorade, Grant Thompson was overcome with emotion.

As friends, family, players and fans surrounded him to offer their congratulations Friday night, Niceville’s first-year coach kept looking to the field beneath his sneakers, speaking the same word over and over again: “Unbelievable.”

Every time he looked up to see the Niceville faithful filing out of the Eagle Stadium bleachers and onto the grass, his eyes would dart back to the ground, as if seeing the celebration would somehow wake him from this euphoric dream.

The Eagles had won. They beat Lincoln, the eighth best 7A team in the state — Thompson’s team until Niceville hired him in February to replace John Hicks — in overtime, 16-13, to secure their first 5-0 start since 2016.

“(It feels) unbelievable,” Thompson said. “Great team win.”

That it was.

Time and time again, Lincoln (3-2 overall, 2-1 District 1-7A) seemed to make the pivotal play late Friday, and time and time again Niceville (5-0, 2-0) answered, no response bigger than the game’s final play.

After Niceville’s dynamic defense forced the Trojans from the 10-yard line all the way back to the 35 on their first overtime possession — senior Roland Matthews recording a sack and sophomore Azareyeh Thomas a pass break up — Niceville senior quarterback Will Koch watched in awe as Lincoln kicker David Monroe tucked a 51-yard field goal inside the left upright to give his team a 13-10 lead.

“I was back there in Prevent (defense),” Koch said. “I saw that go through, and I was amazed. I was like, ‘What?’ But then I knew we were gonna punch it in.

“I knew they couldn’t stop our offense.”

Why? After scoring just 10 points in regulation, how could he be so confident?

Simply put, Koch believes in Thompson.

“I trust the man with my life,” he said. “He knows everything.”

Thompson set Koch up in the shotgun with junior running back Shawn Parker flanking to right. When the ball snapped, Koch faked the hand off to Parker and started to roll out to his right, drawing the Lincoln defense in.

No one saw Parker slip out to the left on his wheel route.

“I couldn’t believe it when I saw him wide open,” Koch said.

The Eagle quarterback flipped his hips and fired. Parker went into the end zone untouched. Eagle Stadium erupted, Niceville’s bench pouring onto the field, triumph overflowing.

After a Koch fumble with 2:49 left turned into a 41-yard game-tying field goal as time expired, this touchdown, this win was the highest of highs.

“We are Niceville,” Thompson said. “We don’t get upset over that stuff. We practice overtime. There was no doubt.

“No doubt.”

Koch to Parker. Touchdown. Eagles win 16-13.



STAT OF THE NIGHT: 1-0

Grant Thompson is perfect against Lincoln.

In the week leading up to Friday’s game, Thompson did little to build in any added anticipation with his former team coming to town.

Just like with Crestivew, Lincoln was “Just another game.”

In the locker room, it was business as usual, junior Dominic Annichiarico said, but Niceville’s players could feel the underlying tension.

Thompson wanted to win.

And after Niceville’s coach delivered his players redemption a week earlier in a 24-13 victory against Crestview — their first against the Bulldogs since 2015 — the Eagles wanted to return the favor.

“We really wanted to do it for him because it means so much to him,” Koch said. “Last week was more us. This week was more him, and we really wanted to get it done for him.”

Watching Thompson celebrate, the coach flying into bear hugs with his assistants and leading the Eagles in an “I Believe That We Will Win” chant before getting doused by his second Gatorade bath in as many weeks, was just icing on the cake.

“It was awesome,” Annichiarico said. “I’ve never seen him so happy. It was awesome seeing him jump around like that.”

OFFENSIVE MVP: Shawn Parker, Niceville

When the game was over Friday, Parker couldn’t wipe the smile from his face. The game-winning pass he hauled in from Koch was still pinned tightly to his side.

He’s never letting the ball go.

“I keeping it,” he said. “I’m taking it home. I’m sleeping with it.”

After Friday’s game, Parker has earned a nice, long rest.

On 23 touches, he totaled 141 yards and both of Niceville’s touchdowns, the first a 4-yard run at the goal line that put Niceville up 10-0 to start the second half.

“He’s just a warrior,” Thompson said. “We love him. He’s a great player. We knew he could make that play. No doubt.”

Second-effort is everything.



DEFENSIVE MVP: Niceville

How can you pick just one?

From top to bottom, the Eagle defense turned in its best performance of the season.

Lincoln entered Friday’s contest averaging 32.5 points and 300 yards of offense per game. Niceville held the Trojans to just 141 total yards, Lincoln averaging just 2.5 yards per play.

The Trojans converted only two of their 16 third downs and rushed for just 28 yards on 29 carries, their O-line surrendering sacks to Logan Schaeffer (2), Jordan Fowler and Matthews.

“All I know is we have the best defense in probably the state of Florida,” said Annichiarico, who came up with a crucial, third-down pass breakup on Lincoln’s final drive in regulation. “I was confident in our defense to get it done.”

Said Koch: “They stopped ’em every single time. Thirteen points all game is crazy. Zero at half. They’re just helping out our offense tremendously.”

Twice Friday, the Eagle defense managed to put the ball directly back in its offense’s hands, a pair of interceptions coming courtesy of Dramarian McNulty.

The junior made a diving snag of Lincoln quarterback Christopher Beard at Niceville’s 2 midway through the second quarter, and later managed to intercept Beard again from his knees late in the third quarter.

Beard finished just 8-of-22 for 98 yards, one touchdown and two picks.

“They’re the real deal,” Thompson said of his defense. “Keep printing it. They’re the real deal.”

QUOTABLE

Before I was able to spit out any questions postgame, Thompson made a request.

“Print this please: The defensive staff — coach (Kody) Martin, coach (Rod) Taylor, coach (Sean) Moorer, coach (Clint) McRory — were unbelievable.”

You got it, coach.

UP NEXT

Niceville heads to Bennett C. Russell Stadium to face Navarre (3-2, 0-2) at 7:30 p.m. Friday, the Raiders reeling after back-to-back losses to Lincoln and Pine Forest.

The Eagles haven’t beaten Navarre since Oct. 2015.