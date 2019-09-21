MATHEWS – Central Lafourche High School didn’t score 56 points for the first time this season, but the Trojans scored more than enough to beat South Lafourche on Friday night.

Behind the running of Deon Jenkins and a stout defensive effort, the Trojans scored on their first two possessions and never looked back in taking commanding 27-0 halftime lead. Even though the Tarpons gave a much better effort in the second half, Central Lafourche was in control from start to finish in taking a 41-13 nondistrict victory over its long-time rival at Trojans Stadium.

Central Lafourche (3-0 overall) scored 56 points in wins over White Castle and Franklin to start the season, but no matter how many points his team scored, Trojans coach Keith Menard was happy to get his fourth straight win over the Tarpons.

"I really thought our defense played well in the first half. But I thought we were on the field too long at times," Menard said. "We played a little too much defense, but we played physically. That is their strong suit. They like to be physical and that is a good sign for us. Especially our offensive line and Deon is a real good back and he just made things happen."

After forcing a three and out by the Tarpons, Central Lafourche gave the ball to Jenkins (285 yards, 32 carries, four scores) seven straight times ending with a 4-yard touchdown run for a 7-0 lead with 7:30 left in the first quarter.

Once again, the Tarpons (0-3 overall) were unable to pick up a first down and on the Trojans next possession Jenkins broke loose on a 41-yard scoring jaunt. The extra point was no good leaving a 13-0 lead with 5:25 still in the first quarter.

At the end of the first quarter it looked like the Trojans were going to extend their lead, but South Lafourche produced a goal-line stand stopping Central Lafourche on four plays from inside the 5. However, the Tarpons were unable to pick up a first down and shanked a punt from their end zone gave the ball to Central Lafourche at the 10.

Two plays later, Trojans quarterback Ashtrien Duncan found Jansen Folse on a 7-yard scoring strike for a 19-0 lead with 10:22 on the second quarter clock.

Jenkins got a huge chunk of yardage when he broke free on an 86-yard scoring run with 3:53 left before halftime. Duncan found Logan Wilcox on a pass for a two-point conversion making it a 27-0 lead for Central Lafourche.

"When the offensive line gets its going the whole offense gets going and it makes us want to work hard in the game," Jenkins said. "We just stayed strong in the game. I just tried to capitalize behind what the offensive line was doing. We just worked hard as a team."

The game did get chippy among the rivals in the third quarter, but South Lafourche finally found success on offense scoring at time expired in the quarter. Francois Terrebonne scored on a 1-yard run for a 27-7 score.

Jenkins added his fourth and final touchdown of the game on a 38-yard run for a 34-7 lead and 11:02 remaining. The Tarpons answered on their next possession with a 9-yard run by Devin Doucet and a 34-13 score.

Central Lafourche outgained the Tarpons 392-220 in total yards and got a late touchdown when Duncan and Folse hooked up on a 23-yard scoring pass for the 41-13 final.

Even though his team lost to its parish rival, Tarpons coach Blake Forsythe liked what he saw in the second half from his players.

"We have a bunch of young guys and I really think our young guys on offense found it in the second half," Forsythe said. "We have guys playing both ways and that is tough to do. But we didn’t quit and played to the last whistle and that is what I asked them to do. We played from the opening whistle to the last and I really think we did that."