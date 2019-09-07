PANAMA CITY — For the first time in over a year, Bay High won a football game Friday night at Tommy Oliver Stadium, though the Tornadoes made the fourth quarter of their 21-14 triumph over North Bay Haven more of an adventure than their coach would’ve liked.

‘Well, getting a win is great, but we sure made it interesting," Keith Bland said after notching his first victory as the Bay head coach. "We tried to give it away several times, but that’s part of growing up, learning from the mistakes and doing better.

"But I’m so proud of this team for finally getting that victory. It’s been a while for them."

It’s the first win for Bay since beating Rutherford 31-16 on Aug. 17, 2018, though this one didn’t come quite as easy.

North Bay Haven erased a 14-0 deficit to tie the game thanks to a pair of touchdown runs of 3 and 44 yards by Cam Gant to make it 14-14 with almost a minute gone in the fourth quarter.

The Buccaneers had chances to take the lead on their next two possessions, with both finishing in failed field goals.

The first field goal was blocked and the second missed with 2:05 to play. The Tornadoes took just a minute to score the go-ahead touchdown on a 59-yard strike from freshman quarterback Will Smiley to senior Kiron Sims with 1:03 to play.

PLAYER OF THE GAME

Will Smiley, quarterback, Bay High

The freshman had the best outing of his young career, completing 15 of 22 passes for 239 yards and the game-winning touchdown.

Smiley was picked off by North Bay Haven's Declan Houchins late in the second quarter, but that was the only major miscue for the young signal-caller all night.

STAT OF THE NIGHT

115

That’s the number of rushing yards Buccaneers senior running back Cam Gant put up in the second half alone.

Bay’s defense kept the county’s leading rusher in check in the first half with just 15 yards on 11 carries, but Gant broke free in the second half for 7.7 yards per carry and a pair of touchdown runs to get the Bucs back in the game.

QUOTABLE

"He’s tough. He’s tough and he works hard in practice. He’s a good thrower. He’s got a lot more to come, though."

– Bay receiver Kiron Sims on Tornadoes quarterback Will Smiley.

TURNING POINT

After a high snap sailed over Smiley’s head and was recovered by North Bay Haven at the Tornadoes’ 1-yard line with 11:01 left in the fourth, the Buccaneers looked sure to take their first lead of the night.

But a motion penalty was followed by a fumbled snap by backup quarterback Timmy Tatum, and then a pair of runs by Gant that totaled just 4 yards.

Trey Egert came on to kick a 21-yard field goal to put NBH ahead, but it was blocked.

WHAT’S NEXT

The Tornadoes (1-2) will play their fourth consecutive game at Tommy Oliver Stadium to start the season on Thursday against Taylor County (1-2).

North Bay Haven (1-2) will next go to Wewahitchka (1-2) to take on the Gators on Friday.