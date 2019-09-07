ATTALLA — Class 5A, No. 5 Etowah took care of business in its home and Region 6 opener Friday night at Jim Glover Stadium.

On its first drive of the game, Crossville went for it on fourth down from its 33 and didn’t pick it up. The Blue Devils answered with a touchdown on their first play on a 35-yard screen pass from Brady Troup to Ollie Finch.

Etowah was in full control from that moment on winning 49-7.

The Blue Devils led 35-0 at halftime after TDs by Hunter Cox (1-yard rush), Trent Davis (28-yard rush), Brady Troup’s 28-yard pass to Davis, and Ethan Foster (7-yard rush).

Davis added another rushing touchdown early in the second half on a 62-yard run.

Crossville’s lone touchdown came on a 33-yard pass from Hunter Haston to Harley Hicks in the fourth. Etowah answered with a touchdown pass of its own, 9 yards from John Wallace Holladay to Tae Wright.

Star of the Night

Davis finished with 125 yards rushing (six carries) and 78 yards receiving (three receptions). The junior had three touchdowns. He didn’t play in the fourth quarter.

By the Numbers

4 — Etowah’s current win streak against Crossville (2016-19). The last time the two played before 2016 was 1944 when the Lions won 13-0. … 158 — Etowah has outscored Crossville 199-41, a total of 158 points, the last four meetings. … 21 — The Blue Devils extended their regular season winning streak to 21 games. … 14 — Etowah has now won its last 14 region games dating back to 2017. … 3 — Turnovers by Etowah (two fumbles, one interception) while Crossville totaled one (fumble). … 10 — Etowah was penalized 10 times for 70 yards. Crossville was flagged 7 times for 65 yards.

They Said It

“It was an important game. In the first half we didn’t start off on the right foot. We were sloppy and slow at first. But second half I felt we came out and played really well.” — Troup

Coachspeak

“I thought it was a little sloppy. I thought we had too many turnovers and I thought we had way too many penalties. … Offense played well but I just thought we came out a little lethargic. We can’t do that on Friday nights.” — Etowah coach John Holladay

Etowah Stat Sheet

The Blue Devils totaled 383 yards (234 rushing, 149 passing). Troup was 7-of-7 passing for 140 yards and two touchdowns. Foster finished with 53 yards on five carries with one touchdown. Ollie Finch had two catches for 47 yards.

Crossville Sheet

The Lions had 107 yards of offense with only 11 coming in the first half. Williams had 53 yards on 14 carries.

Up Next

Etowah (3-0) travels to Sardis on Sept. 13 to continue region play. Crossville (0-3) visits Douglas in region play Sept. 13.