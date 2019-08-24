BOURG – The first units for Thibodaux High showed consistency, while South Terrebonne starters were hit-and-miss throughout Friday night’s fall scrimmage at South Terrebonne Memorial Stadium.

Thibodaux’s offense scored twice on big plays down the field, while the defense forced two turnovers to go ahead 14-0 in the 15-minute live quarter.

"We did some good things. There’s things we need to work on," Thibodaux head coach Chris Dugas said. "A scrimmage is a dress rehearsal. The jamboree is another dress rehearsal next week to try and get ready for another long season."

"We had some bright spots. Obviously, we got outmanned on some big plays," South Terrebonne head coach Richard Curlin said. "We are looking at as many young guys as we can. We held a couple of guys out with minor injuries who could have gone. But why play those guys and jeopardize them."

South Terrebonne’s initial two drives of the live quarter ended quickly in punts. However, they moved the ball deep into Tigers territory on the last two possessions.

After the Gators’ Michael Gautreaux recovered a Thibodaux fumble at the Tigers 22, South Terrebonne drove to the five-yard line. But quarterback Christian Arceneaux was strip sacked by Tiger defensive back Josh Holden and linebacker Hunter Trosclair recovered the fumble at the six-yard line.

The Gators compiled an 11-play final drive that reached the Tigers 15-yard line. Then Gautreaux was intercepted by Trosclair, who returned the ball to the 20.

"We moved the ball into the red zone and just disintegrated," Curlin explained. "We have to get a killer instinct when we get in the red zone. We just didn’t make it happened (Friday)."

"The defense flew around to the ball. We had two turnovers in the quarter and five turnovers in the controlled part," Dugas said. "If we can continue to create turnovers, get the ball back into our offense’s hands, we can be a pretty good football team."

Thibodaux’s offense had no trouble find the end zone. After a 51-yard touchdown to Kyren Lacy was negated by holding, Tiger quarterback Luke Alleman found Ferronte Miller for a 68-yard score down the sideline.

Then Alleman threw to Darwin Davis in the flat, and Davis broke several tackles and jetted 69 yards down the sideline for another score. Kicker Peyton Domangue made both point after attempts.

"Throughout the scrimmage and live quarter, offensively, we performed pretty well," Dugas said. "We did a good a lot of good things on both sides of the ball. We can’t be happy with what we’re doing right now. This can’t be the best thing we do all year."

"We got to get better linebacker play. I didn’t see our linebackers involved in much at all," Curlin said. "We got to get more pressure in the quarterback."

During the five-play goal line series, the Gators offense committed three false start penalties and was intercepted on the final play. Meanwhile, Thibodaux scored on all five plays despite consecutive offsides penalties.

With two weeks before the regular season begins, Thibodaux hopes to improve ball security, while South Terrebonne is looking to compete with the big boys.

"We got to clean up the penalties. Can’t make the mental mistakes, especially in our own territory," Dugas said. "We got hold on to the football and not give anything easy to the opponent. We got to make them earn everything."

"We’re not running away from anybody. We start the season with four 5A schools right out the gate," Curlin said. "We scheduled it that way for a reason. We’re going to check our character. We’re not going to get any better playing poo butts."