PANAMA CITY BEACH — Arnold made quick work of Mosley in the first edition of one of the fiercest rivalries in Bay County, sweeping the Dolphins on Thursday night in three sets: 25-23, 25-23, 25-12.

The Marlins snapped a five-match losing streak to the Dolphins with the victory to improve to 2-0 on the season. Mosley fell to 1-1.

Mosley was led by Ragan Kinard with 13 kills and four blocks along with six digs, while Liberty McLean added four kills and four blocks.

Emma Robertson finished with three kills and three blocks with four digs and six service points.

Jolie Taylor tied with Robertson for the team lead with 14 digs. Jalei Jomalon had 14 assists.

Mosley next plays Tuesday at home against Leon. Arnold is home for South Walton on Tuesday.

Bay 3, PSJ 0

PANAMA CITY — The Tornadoes added their second win of the week by sweeping Port St. Joe: 25-10, 32-30, 25-7 to improve to 2-0.

Kylie Smith had nine aces to lead Bay, with Pippa Culver adding seven aces.

In Tuesday night’s season-opening win over Franklin County, it was Smith leading the way with 14 kills, followed by Abigail Willis with eight kills, and Yasmine Trammell with seven aces.

Bay next plays at Rutherford on Wednesday.

NBH 3, Walton 0

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS — The Buccaneers improved to 2-0 on the season with the straight set win: 25-16, 25-14, 25-17.

Amaya Bazemore led NBH with 13 kills and three blocks, while Caroline Peaden added seven kills and Kumara Flanagain six kills.

Morgan Cox was the top playmaker for the Bucs with 25 assists along with 15 service points and four aces.

NBH will next play at South Walton on Monday.