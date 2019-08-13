CRESTVIEW — Taylor Scarbrough has a massive pair of cleats to fill.

In the past two years, no running back in the area was more prolific than Crestview’s Jay Stanton. Now a freshman at Samford, Stanton ran for 1,832 yards and 33 touchdowns in 2018, all but carrying Crestview to its first Final Four appearance since 2002 and earning the Daily News Offensive Player of the Year award.

Now a senior himself, Scarbrough watched it all from sideline, occasionally spelling Stanton late in games. He saw firsthand what Bulldog fans will be expecting when he lines up as Crestview’s starting tailback Aug. 23 against Vernon.

And he’s ready to put on a show.

“I’m gonna approach it the way I always approach it,” said Scarbrough, a 2019 Dandy Dozen selection. “Keep working hard, never think I’m better than anybody and just keep doing what I’m supposed to do with my guys.”

As a junior, Scarbrough carried the ball 56 times for 402 yards and seven touchdowns. Where Stanton averaged 9.3 yards per touch, Scarbrough — more of a bruiser at 5-foot-11, 195 pounds — pounded out 7.2.

Senior offensive lineman Camren Moffett said he expects nothing to change with a new lead back lining up behind him.

“Taylor’s a great running back,” Moffett said. “We had great running back last year, too. We’re still gonna be able to move the football easy. It’s definitely not gonna be a problem at all.

“Taylor’s fast and Taylor’s strong. He’ll lower his shoulder on anybody. He don’t care how tall you are, how big you are.”

Q&A

Who's your favorite Marvel character and why?

I’d have to go with the Hulk on that. He’s big and strong and likes to tear things up, man.

If you could have one super power, what would it be?

Probably to teleport. You’d get around fast.

What's your favorite football movie?

It’d probably be “Gridiron Gang.”

If you were stranded on a desert island and could only bring three items with you, what'd they be?

Imma be real; I like to eat, so I’d have to take the refrigerator with me. That’s gonna be one of ’em … My family.

Wait, you’re gonna strand your family with you?

Hey, if that’s the last ones I see, then I win.

All right, you get one more.

Probably my own coconut and straw just to top it all off. I know my family’s gonna try to fight for it.

Let's talk Crestview. What are the team's strengths and weaknesses?

To be real, we have diverse players that can play both sides of the field. That brings a real big edge. And we love to put in the hard work. You put talent and hard work together, it’s gonna be a great thing to see.

And what about weaknesses?

I can’t think of one right now. I really can’t think of one.

It's been 24 years since an area team (FWB in 1995) won it all. Is this the year, whether it be y'all or another team, break that drought?

When it comes to talking to me, I’m a real humble person, but I feel like we got a real good chance as anybody else.

Why do you think has that drought has lasted so long?

We didn’t have the people that believed, the kids the believed they could do it, but now you see all around we’re starting to get them kids that will believe and put the hard work in for them to succeed to do that.

Let's talk individual goals. What are you gunning for this year?

Just play football for the fun of it. Enjoy the rest of it, you know. It’s my senior year.

Say someone moved to area and wanted to play football. Why should they play for Crestview?

We’re family. We’ve got a brotherhood. Yeah, we might have our times that we fight, but at the end of they day after a practice or something where we got into it, we’re right back to brothers.

Who's the most talented player on your team aside from yourself?

I would say we got a lot. I would say (Marquis McCoy), (Chase Moulten), (Rawson) Mack, Chris (Johns). On defense, Ty (Washington), Terrell (Holiday). There’s (Cade Kootsouradis) and the O-line.

So you’re kind of stacked again?

Yes sir.

If you could play with any NFL player, who would it be and why?

I think probably Odell Beckham just ’cause amazing things.