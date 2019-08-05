Two Etowah County teams will open the 2019 high school football season ranked - the same two that had the deepest playoff runs in 2018.

Hokes Bluff and Etowah will start the year among the top 10 teams in their respective classifications in the Alabama Sports Writer Association's preseason rankings that were released Sunday night.

The Eagles, who finished last year with an 11-2 record and a run to the state quarterfinals before a narrow 20-14 loss to Deshler, will open the season at No. 4 in Class 4A. The only teams ahead of coach Mike Robertson's group are top-ranked UMS-Wright (the defending state champion), No. 2 Hillcrest-Evergreen (a state quarterfinalist in 2018) and No. 3 Andalusia (which fell to UMS-Wright in the state semis). Deshler, which went on to the state title game before losing to the Bulldogs 52-0, came in at No. 9.

Jacksonville, which edged Hokes Bluff 16-14 last year to win the Region 6 title and once again figures to battle the Eagles for region supremacy, is ranked seventh.

In 5A, the Blue Devils will begin the year at No. 9 in the ASWA poll.

Etowah had a lot of turnover in the offseason, including the loss of several players who signed college football scholarships and a coaching change from Drew Noles to John Holladay. However, there's still plenty of talent on the roster, including an offense that was young last year but is expected to be experienced and potent in 2019, and reason to believe Etowah again can make noise in 5A.

Last season, the Devils finished the regular season at 10-0 and as the top-ranked team in 5A. After two wins to start the playoffs, Etowah's season came to a sudden halt in a 35-13 loss to Central Clay County (which later went on to win the state crown) in what turned out to be Noles' last game at the helm.

The defending champion Volunteers start the year ranked fifth, behind (in order) Briarwood, Ramsay, Jasper and Madison Academy.

Two other county teams were in the "others receiving votes" category. Noles' new team, Westbrook Christian, is coming off back-to-back playoff berths under Brian Mintz.

Now Noles takes over a team that will have some youth in key places, but there's also a lot of talent to work with; couple that with a region that looks very manageable, and the new coach could be looking at a special season in Rainbow City.

Sardis joined Etowah in 5A as a team receiving notice. The Lions received votes for the ASWA rankings. Coach Gene Hill's team is coming off a 3-7 record in 2018, but there's plenty of reason for optimism - quite possibly the biggest being the return of quarterback Jay Owens and receiver Jacob Hopper, a 6-foot-6, 230-pound matchup nightmare at receiver who committed to South Alabama in June.

Area teams ranked in the initial ASWA high school football poll included Piedmont (No. 2 in 3A), Geraldine (No. 9 in 3A), Fyffe (No. 1 in 2A), Collinsville (No. 8 in 2A) and Spring Garden (No. 6 in 1A).

ASWA Rankings

The Alabama Sports Writers Association preseason high school football rankings with first-place votes, last year’s record and total poll points:



CLASS 7A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Central-Phenix City (26), 14-0, 312

2. Hoover, 9-4, 227

3. McGill-Toolen, 9-3, 201

4. Thompson, 11-2, 183

5. Hewitt-Trussville, 8-4, 165

6. Auburn, 10-2, 98

7. Mountain Brook, 9-3, 88

8. Theodore, 8-3, 83

9. Lee-Montgomery, 8-5, 66

10. Fairhope, 7-4, 23

Others receiving votes: James Clemens (7-4) 13, Bob Jones (6-5) 9, Austin (7-4) 8, Prattville (7-4) 6.



CLASS 6A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Pinson Valley (17), 13-1, 282

2. Saraland (9), 13-2, 251

3. Muscle Shoals, 9-3, 172

4. Clay-Chalkville, 12-2, 158

5. Hueytown, 9-3, 150

6. Wetumpka, 11-3, 148

7. Oxford, 10-3, 95

8. Spanish Fort, 11-2, 67

9. Blount, 5-5, 57

10. Jackson-Olin, 10-1, 44

Others receiving votes: McAdory (10-2) 20, Opelika (7-5) 9, Eufaula (5-6) 8, St. Paul's (7-4) 7, Homewood (10-3) 6, Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (6-6) 3, Helena (4-6) 2, Stanhope Elmore (6-5) 2, Russell Co. (2-8) 1.



CLASS 5A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Briarwood (4), 9-3, 233

2. Ramsay (12), 11-2, 221

3. Jasper (2), 11-2, 206

4. Madison Aca. (1), 10-2, 143

5. Central-Clay Co. (7), 12-3, 139

6. Demopolis, 10-3, 134

7. Mortimer Jordan, 12-2, 127

8. Vigor, 13-2, 110

9. Etowah, 12-1, 61

10. Russellville, 9-2, 44

Others receiving votes: Center Point (6-6) 36, Alexandria (6-5) 15, Hamilton (4-6) 6, Sardis (3-7) 3, East Limestone (9-3) 2, Scottsboro (4-6) 1, Sylacauga (7-4) 1.



CLASS 4A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. UMS-Wright (25), 14-0, 309

2. Hillcrest-Evergreen (1), 8-5, 215

3. Andalusia, 9-5, 185

4. Hokes Bluff, 11-2, 177

5. American Chr., 12-1, 151

6. Catholic-Montgomery, 8-4, 96

7. Jacksonville, 11-1, 91

8. Montevallo, 9-2, 87

9. Deshler, 9-6, 86

10. Headland, 10-2, 36

Others receiving votes: North Jackson (11-1) 30, Holtville (7-4) 9, Leeds (3-7) 6, Brooks (8-3) 4.



CLASS 3A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Flomaton (24), 12-3, 306

2. Piedmont (1), 12-3, 193

3. Gordo (1), 10-3, 179

4. Randolph Co., 12-2, 168

5. Pike Co., 10-3, 136

6. Providence Chr., 12-2, 121

7. Mobile Chr., 9-2, 118

8. Saks, 10-2, 104

9. Geraldine, 9-3, 56

10. Midfield, 9-2, 28

Others receiving votes: Fultondale (9-2) 19, St. James (10-2) 18, Winfield (11-1) 11, Pisgah (4-7) 8, Prattville Chr. (4-6) 5, Thomasville (9-3) 5, Oakman (5-6) 2, T.R. Miller (6-5) 2, Excel (4-6) 1, Walter Wellborn (5-5) 1, Westminster-Huntsville (11-1) 1.



CLASS 2A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Fyffe (26), 15-0, 312

2. Leroy, 9-4, 206

3. Addison, 10-3, 183

4. Luverne, 13-2, 174

5. Ohatchee, 11-1, 98

6. Abbeville, 10-2, 85

7. Aliceville, 11-3, 77

8. Collinsville, 10-2, 66

9. Reeltown, 8-3, 55

10. Colbert Co., 8-4, 51

Others receiving votes: Cottage Hill (10-2) 45, Thorsby (9-2) 41, North Sand Mountain (8-3) 24, Daleville (6-5) 23, LaFayette (7-4) 17, Red Bay (9-3) 9, Highland Home (12-2) 8, Westbrook Chr. (7-4) 3, Cedar Bluff (7-4) 2, New Brockton (6-5) 2, J.U. Blacksher (4-6) 1.



CLASS 1A

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Mars Hill Bible (20), 14-1, 287

2. Maplesville (4), 12-2, 203

3. Sweet Water (1), 6-5, 176

4. Brantley, 7-4, 168

5. Lanett (1), 10-2, 149

6. Spring Garden, 11-2, 108

7. Elba, 8-3, 80

8. Linden, 13-1, 68

9. Pickens Co., 9-5, 50

10. South Lamar, 12-1, 47

Others receiving votes: Marengo (10-2) 43, Georgiana (10-2) 36, Millry (5-6) 21, Falkville (11-1) 19, Marion Co. (7-4) 9, R.A. Hubbard (8-3) 7, Notasulga (4-7) 4, Decatur Heritage (7-4) 3, St. Luke's (11-2) 2, Donoho (9-3) 1, Winterboro (7-4) 1.



AISA

Team (first-place), 2018 W-L, Pts

1. Autauga Aca. (23), 13-1, 303

2. Monroe Aca. (2), 13-0, 237

3. Escambia Aca., 10-3, 195

4. Glenwood, 5-7, 179

5. Wilcox Aca., 8-4, 151

6. Chambers Aca. (1), 13-0, 138

7. Morgan Aca., 9-3, 98

8. Macon-East, 9-3, 76

9. Bessemer Aca., 9-4, 48

10. Lee-Scott, 0-11, 23

Others receiving votes: Edgewood (8-4) 19, Tuscaloosa Aca. (6-4) 10, Clarke Prep (4-8) 2, Jackson Aca. (6-5) 2, Lakeside (5-5) 1.