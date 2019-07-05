Valparaiso —David Shearon had a streak to continue. Silke Taylor had a crown to defend.

The duo, celebrating the 41st annual Valparaiso Fourth of July Duathlon at Lincoln Park, celebrated Independence Day by doing the most American thing ever: winning.

Shearon crossed the finish line – the culmination of a 5K run and 200-meter swim – in 21 minutes and 5 seconds.

Taylor crossed in 25:24 for her second straight finish as the top female in the race.

And oh what a sight the race was.

The serene Boggy Bayou glistening under the rising sun in the “Vale of Paradise” and smiles plastered across the faces of the 86-athlete field, this was an image that would make the Founding Fathers proud.

This, long before the meat hit the grills and fireworks lit up the night sky, was the quintessential way to kick off the Fourth of July.

Shearon, a decorated triathlete at 49 years old, was loving every minute. Just how decorated?

He’s competed in around 900 races and won 110, included 17 straight years since the age of 33. He estimated he’s ran 50,000 miles, biked another 189,000 and swims on average 25,000 yards a week.

The mileage includes 30 races a year, marked by a streak of 197 months straight with at least one race under his belt.

“I’m very pleased. I’ve been lucky,” said Shearon, who lived in Fort Walton Beach as a kid from 1978-1995 and now resides in Panama City Beach. “At age 19 I won my first triathlon and didn’t win another for 14 years. Then at age 33 to age 49 I’ve won like 109 races.

“I don’t care if it’s the Hawaiian Iron Man or the Boston or a triathlon, every race is the most important race of your life. If it’s nine people, you try to beat those eight other people. If It’s 60, same thing. The way I race, I leave everything out there.”

The race pool was 86 this time around, but no one was near Shearon. He entered the water with a 10-second gap on two athletes more than 30 years younger his junior. He won by nearly a minute.

“One was about 18 and the other 16. I caught the 18-year-old at mile 2 and an eighth, and I stayed behind him for about .5, .6 miles,” said Shearon, who planned to celebrate the win by playing games with his nephews later in the night. “Then about 2.8 I kicked it back up again.

“Once I caught those two teenage kids, I knew I’d just motor it on the swim. I knew I could just crank it and my mechanics have been so good that I’d be clear.”

Taylor, a 40-year-old from Germany, won in similar breakaway fashion.

A year after having to come back late to take first, she entered the water knowing full well this was her race. Possibly it was her recent U.S. citizenship that foreshadowed such a dominant showing.

“The last part of the run was hard, but the swim was OK,” she said. “I could take it easy today. Last year there was a really fast lady in front of me so I had to catch up. Today was easier.”

Unlike Shearon, Taylor doesn’t have much time to train with a 6-year-old and 3-year-old, both of whom were looking on as their mom dominated.

While the win was welcomed for Taylor, it wasn't the prevailing takeaway from the race.

“It’s fun people around here, good friends and the race is really nicely organized,” said Taylor, who planned to celebrate the win with fireworks, family and friends. “It’s easy going and you can just come here and do the race and hang out with family.

“It’s always fun to win a race, but it’s also just fun competing.”

The triumphs of Shearon and Taylor were far from the lone triumphs of the morning. Both big and small, psychological and physical, the moral victories were plentiful. From a father bearing the weight of his exhausted son just beyond the finish line to an elderly man backstroking the final 100 meters and mustering up just enough strength to persevere up the beach, the picture of patriotism was vivid.

The Fourth of July fireworks had come earlier than expected.