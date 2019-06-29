McNeese State University starting quarterback Cody Orgeron is taking part in his first Manning Passing Academy as a counselor at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux and he’s having a great time.

"I’m having a blast," the redshirt junior said on Friday during the camp’s media session. "It’s an honor to be here working with the best quarterbacks in the nation. I’m picking up on little things that help my game, and I’m just enjoying it. I’m helping the high school kids with things that I know, but whenever we throw as a group, I’m picking Peyton and Eli’s brains, trying to pick up any little thing that I can. I’m all ears. Whatever tips they have for me, I’m listening."

Orgeron, the son of LSU head football coach Ed Orgeron, a Larose native and South Lafourche graduate, started his first game for the Cowboys last season, and in a cosmic coincidence, it took place on LSU’s bye week, allowing the elder Orgeron to see his son’s first college start, a 23-21 win over Central Arkansas.

"It was homecoming (for McNeese) and LSU’s bye week," Orgeron. "It happened to be my first start. We won the game. That was God’s timing."

Cody’s twin brother, Parker, also spent three seasons as a productive wide receiver with the Cowboys before having to stop playing football because of concussions. He will be a student assistant for the Cowboys this upcoming season.

The two played high school football together at Mandeville High.

Orgeron, spending some time in his dad’s home parish of Lafourche while at the Manning camp, said that growing up the son of a big-time football coach was "awesome", but at the end of the day, he’s just "dad."

"A lot of people see him as ‘Coach O.’ I just see him as my dad," he said. "He’s more of a dad when it comes to football than a coach. After the game we’ll talk a little bit, but he knows that I know what I need to work on. He’s more of a father than a coach to me."

McNeese suffered through an uneven season in 2018, starting off 6-2 before dropping their last three games to finish 6-5 overall, which led to the ousting of former coach Lance Guidry, who was replaced with new head coach Sterlin Gilbert, previously the offensive coordinator at the University of South Florida.

"It didn’t end the way we wanted it to," Orgeron said. "We had a couple of losses on the road, and that had a domino effect. We could never really get back into it. We had a couple of heartbreaking losses."

Orgeron said Gilbert has brought a "whole new energy" to the program.

"We want to bring the McNeese tradition back," he said. "When you step in the field house, you can feel the energy. We’re getting the hang of the new systems, and we’re working as hard as we possibly can. I’m just having fun and working every single day."