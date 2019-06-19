E.D. White Catholic hung tough with Assumption for 15 minutes on Tuesday night in E.D. White Summer Basketball League.

But eventually, the Mustangs used their size, length and athleticism to overwhelm the Cardinals en route to a 61-33 victory from Thibodaux.

Four Mustangs scored in double figures.

They were Jaden Tyler with 16 points, Brandon Carter with 13 points, Ashton Tyler with 12 points, and Jaylon Blackmon with 10 points.

Thomas Pate led E.D. White with nine points.

"Defensively, I thought we played extremely well," Assumption coach Derek Szush said. "Being able to sit down in your stance and guard for 30 to 40 seconds and not make a mistake, that’s pretty good. Those two big guys do an awesome job clogging up the middle, while the other guys get out and pressure."

"We battled hard. That’s all I could ask," E.D. White coach Jonathan Keife said. "We knew it was just a matter of time before their talent took over. It is what it is."

Assumption pounded the ball in the paint from the start. Blackmon, Ashton Tyler and Carter each attacked the rim for a pair of layups and a 12-8 lead.

Pate kept E.D. White within striking distance with a trio of corner 3-pointers in a 5-minute stretch.

However, Jaden Tyler scored the last eight points of the half on two 3-pointers from the wing and a breakaway layup. Assumption held a 29-17 halftime advantage.

The Mustangs turned up the intensity in the second half. Carter and Ashton Tyler combined to score 12 unanswered points to break the game open 41-19.

Later, Assumption scored 11 consecutive points off Cardinals turnovers to build its largest lead at 28 points.

"We executed so many different things offensively," Szush said. "We brought a group that I wanted to see play a game-like situation, where I can call something out, and they execute it. Almost everything we put in for the summer package we ran it (Tuesday) and saw what we can get out of it."

"We did a good job executing our offense. There’s just so much size and talent on the other end," Keife said. "It’s tough to exploit any type of weaknesses. They cover so much space on the court, there’s not a lot of room to operate on offense."

For Szush, he said the key to improving Assumption win-loss record next school year is getting the defense on the right track this summer.

"Last year, we were so bad in man-to-man defense that we had to play a ton of zone," he said. "This year, we changed the philosophy and the way we play it, and the kids have really bought into it. There’s a lot more talking, a lot more communication, a lot of switching because these guys can guard multiple position. It’s night and day."

H.L. BOURGEOIS 43, PATTERSON 34

Also at the EDW summer league on Tuesday night, Deondre’ Buggage scored the final 11 points for the Braves, including three straight 3-pointers, to seal the win.

Buggage had a game-high 19 points, while Damon Watkins added seven points.

Elijah Williams and Kai Schexnayder led Patterson with seven and six points, respectively.

H.L. Bourgeois led 20-18 at halftime.

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 58, VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 47

Also at the EDW summer league on Tuesday night, Central Catholic outscored Vandebilt 14-4 down the stretch to pull out the win.

Davidiyone Bias guided the Eagles with 16 points, followed by DJ Lewis (12 points) and Tyler Smith (11 points).

Jackson Hawthorne guided the Terriers with 15 points and Kenny Franklin added 10 points.

Central Catholic led 30-24 at halftime.