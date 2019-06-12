Thibodaux High-based Reeco Rental capitalized on numerous gaffes by Terrebonne High-based Team ’78 Tuesday evening in Swampland League play at Tiger Field in Southdown Stadium.

The slipups powered Reeco to a three-run second inning and five-run sixth en route to a 10-3 victory.

"We took advantage of their mistakes with our athleticism," Reeco Rental coach Shane Trosclair said. "We didn’t hit the ball around the park. They walked some guys, had some errors on the field, and were able to pile some runs on them quickly."

"Out of 10 runs, we probably gave them two earned runs," Team ’78 coach John Gatlin said. "If we cut out the mental mistakes, we would play well. We’re still on that rollercoaster ride where we make great plays, and then we do stupid plays."

Team ’78 (3-3-3) got on the scored in the bottom of the first when an error allowed Carsyn Price to plate.

With two outs in the second, Reeco Rental (5-0-3) took advantage on pitching woes to score three runs. Peyton Domangue and Philip Simmons (2-for-4, 2 RBIs) each slapped RBI singles, ad Joel Richard plated on an error.

In the fourth Camron Amedee stole home, while Wyatt Clement was caught in a rundown for a 4-1 Reeco Rental lead.

In the bottom half, Team ’78 cut the deficit in half as D’Brenden Hill scored on a wild pitch. Reeco responded in the fifth when Caden Gros belted an RBI double, for a 5-2 advantage.

"Peyton was outstanding. He and Landon Trosclair set the tone on the mound," Trosclair explained. "Wyatt and Joel hitting the eight and nine-hole in the order set the tone on offense by getting on base all the time for our other hitters. It was a good all-around team win."

"Thibodaux played well. They didn’t make that many mistakes; we made all the mistakes," Gatlin said. "That set the tone for the rest of the game."

Team ’78 pulled off a double steal in the fifth that allowed Drennon Theriot to score.

In the sixth, Reeco Rental exploited Team ’78 relievers to put the game away. Simmons and Gros each slapped RBI singles; Simmons plated on a bases loaded walk, and Julien Kliebert and Gros scored on wild pitches.

"We got to be able to throw strikes," Gatlin said. "I told my last guys, ‘I’m 55 years old, and I can get up there and throw strikes. My arm might be hurting for three weeks after that, but I can get up there and throw strikes.’ I’m trying to find a way to motivated them."

For Trosclair, the summer league is about building trust heading into the second year of his Thibodaux regime.

"I want them to play with more energy and more confidence going into Year 2 then we had Year 1," he said. "Year one their feeling out how their new coach is going to be. They’re getting some experience under their belt. Now it’s just go have fun and play some baseball."

WEDNESDAY'S SWAMPLAND CAPSULES

South Terrebonne (South Louisiana Bank) 8, E.D White (Synergy Bank) 5

The Cardinals are undefeated no more.

For the first time this summer the E.D. White-affiliated Synergy Bank team fell to a Swampland opponent as South Louisiana Bank edged them at home.

Gators starter Brady Bowen through three innings in which he struck out two while allowing only three hits and a lone run. Trey Geautreaux cleaned up for the save with no hits or runs allowed. He also struck out one.

At the plate Mason Hebert and Gautreaux led the way with a pair of RBIs each. Hebert also had two singles while Gautreaux provided a single and a triple.

Peyton Parr, Shea Pitre, Bowen and Landon Neil also drove in a run each.

For Synergy Bank, Connor Richard went 2 for 2 while Ross Caillouet chipped in a double. Holden Tabor, Dominic Archila and Branton Vicknair all had singles with Tabor providing a RBI.

The Cardinals fell to 6-1 on the summer while the Gators improved to 3-3-2.

Central Lafourche 12, South Lafourche (GIS) 6

The Trojans scored nine runs in the top of the sixth in a come-from-behind effort to top the South Lafourche-affiliated GIS team.

After going down 5-0 in the first, Central Lafourche (4-2) battled its way back into the lead after Gaven Adams and Connor Chiasson combined for a 5-of-8 showing on the day with five RBIs between them.

Hayden Fontana also went 2 for 2 with a RBI while also acting as the starting pitcher. Logan Wilcox picked up the win, however, with three innings in relief.

For GIS (2-4-1), Hunter Condley provided a two-RBI double while Scott Robicheaux had a two-RBI single.

Derin Doucet, Deuce Cheramie, Joseph Pierce, Patrick Gisclair and Evan Guidroz each had a base hit.

Patterson 8, Ellender 3

The first win of the summer continues to elude Ellender (0-6) as it fell to Patterson Tuesday night.

Laine Troscalir led the way with a pair of hits while John School and Trey Lyons each had singles.

Central Catholic 5, H.L. Bourgeois 0

Jase Boudreaux took the loss on the mound for the Braves (3-2-2) while Tate Bates had the only hit of the game.

-- Staff Writer Mike Gegenheimer contributed to this story.