E.D. White Catholic’s baseball team will host a summer baseball leadership camp on Thursday and Friday at Boyd Hebert Park in Thibodaux.

The camp will be held from 8 a.m. to noon each day.

Campers will be divided into age specific groups when working on hitting and fielding techniques. Leadership qualities will be discussed to help them become an awesome team player.

The cost is $80 and it is for athletes in grades 1-8.

For information, contact E.D. White baseball coach David Constant at dconstant@htdiocese.org.