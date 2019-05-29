The past year has been an emotional rollercoaster for Terrebonne High School assistant football coach Nick Guidry and his family.

He and his wife, Kayla Guidry, celebrated the birth of their son, Maddox, on Feb. 27 last year.

Just a few weeks later, Kayla was diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nick Guidry said the cancer diagnosis was a heartbreaking blow to their family.

"You went from one high of having your baby to a real low finding that out," he said.

Since her diagnosis, Kayla Guidry has spent the last year going through the rigors of chemotherapy and radiation treatments.

She experienced another major health scare when a piece of the port placed into her chest for chemotherapy treatments broke off into her pulmonary artery and moved into her heart, which required surgery to remove.

After a year of treatments and surgeries, Nick Guidry said his wife has completed her last round of chemotherapy treatments and is expected to recover.

"It wasn’t easy," he said, "but her health is coming back. She’s feeling better. The type of breast cancer she had responds very well to treatment. She’s expected to make a full recovery. Everything is going good."

Although it has been a difficult battle, Kayla Guidry said her health has truly improved.

"We still have a ways to go, but we’re pushing through it," she said.

Kayla Guidry, who is a mother of four children (Kate, Bayler, Shelby and Maddox Guidry), said she believes the support from her family and community served as encouragement.

"It was a struggle, but when you have an amazing support system with family, friends and people in the community, it has helped us get through all of that," Kayla Guidry said. "I thank everyone for being supportive. Everybody was a part of it and it helped."

The Guidry family will be recognized with the Darin Fontz Courage Award during the Best of the Bayou Preps All-Star sports banquet scheduled for the Houma-Terrebonne Civic Center in Houma tonight.

The award is named for former E.D. White Catholic High School teacher and coach Darin Fontz, who died from cancer two years ago.

Just like Fontz did, the Guidry family has inspired Terrebonne’s football team and community with their strength and determination to overcome obstacles in the face of adversity.

The Tigers went on to enjoy an 11-2 record with a trip to the Class 5A quarterfinals in football and the team dedicated their success to the Guidry family.

Terrebonne surprised the Guidry family by honoring them before a District 7-5A football game against Central Lafourche at Thomas B. Smith Memorial Stadium in Houma on Oct. 19.

With the family standing near the middle of the field, the Tigers walked through their tunnel together and held a pink-colored sign with the inspirational phrase "#KaylaStrong" on it. Every member of the team handed Kayla Guidry a pink rose.

Kayla Guidry said it was one of the most memorable moments of a difficult year for her.

"I was not expecting that. It really touched me," Kayla Guidry said. "It made me real emotional. For them to do that for me and my family, it meant a lot."

The team also raised $1,700 for the family during a car wash, and other members of the community have pitched in with various fund raisers held throughout the year.

"The whole community has stepped up and did as much as they could to help out," Nick Guidry said. "I definitely want to thank my family and our coaching staff, faculty, administration and definitely the team. It’s a big help when everybody comes together to support you."

Terrebonne head football coach Gary Hill said watching the Guidry family overcome adversity served as inspiration for the team.

"I think it taught our kids and our football staff what resiliency is and what it is like to handle adversity, not to make excuses and find a way to overcome things and be successful no matter how bad the situation was," Hill said.

Kayla Guidry also recognized her husband, who is an offensive line coach and head powerlifting coach for the Tigers. She said he has been there holding her hand through surgeries, treatments, sickness and more.

"He’s an amazing father, husband and coach," she said. "He has gone above and beyond throughout it all to keep me confident and positive. He has meant a lot and I can’t thank him enough."

Nick Guidry said it is important for him to be there to provide encouragement to his wife, four kids and family.

"You can’t just focus on the negative stuff," he said. "You’ve just got to keep going."

During the tough times, Nick Guidry has balanced taking care of his family while working a busy schedule as a teacher and coach.

"I would not be able to do this without family. My mom and (Kayla’s) mom helping us out was tremendous," he said. "We have other family members and coaches who have helped too."

Hill said there were times when he has encouraged Nick to focus on his family first over his coaching responsibilities, but the loyal assistant has remained dedicated to his job.

"He has never once complained about anything he has had to do," Hill said. "He’s been by my side working right there with me. I can’t imagine what life without him would be like right now."

Hill and his wife, Tracie, and daughter, Addison, have also stepped in to watch the Guidry kids whenever needed. The two families have formed a close bond.

"I tell my wife and daughter all the time that if we were in that situation, I hope that we can handle it with 1/10th of the dignity and perspective that his wife and his family has handled it," Hill said. "I don’t think I see too many people handle it as well as they have. It’s quite inspiring. It’s a great family. I’m just fortunate to say that I’ve been able to know them in my lifetime."