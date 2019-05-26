It didn’t take long for veteran tight end Jared Cook and veteran running back Latavius Murray to catch the eyes of the Saints coaching staff and head coach Sean Payton during the opening days of offseason training sessions.

Last season Cook caught 68 passes for 896 yards and six touchdowns on a poor Oakland Raiders football team.

In 2018 the threesome of Saints tight ends Ben Watson, Josh Hill and Dan Arnold caught a total of 63 passes and had four touchdown catches.

In 2017 Cook caught 54 passes for the Raiders.

The foursome of Saints tight ends Coby Fleener, Josh Hill, Garrett Griffin and Michael Hoomanawanui caught 45 passes total.

Payton immediately brought up Cook’s length, his speed and his ability to make something happen after the catch.

At 32, Cook is still blessed from above with tremendous athletic skills and speed and he is a perfect fit in what the Saints want to do offensively in stretching the deep middle and also being a stable receiving factor in the red zone.

When the Saints could not come to financial terms with Mark Ingram, a very good football player and leader for the Black and Gold, it didn’t take long for the Saints to sign former Minnesota Vikings back Murray.

Ingram and Murray are different football players.

Ingram is built close to the ground, strong in the lower-body, a real force running between the tackles, an excellent receiver coming out of the backfield and unsung for his ability to pass protect.

Murray is a tall, 6-foot-3 back who runs high in the football saddle and has another gear in space. Murray is more of a straight-line runner while Ingram had some east-west ability to his game.

What is impressive about Murray is, like Ingram, he catches the ball cleanly out front with his hands and having watched film of him as a pass protector he is good in that area also.

Word is that the Saints will give more of the rushing load to Alvin Kamara in 2019, but when getting a break, Murray looks like a good compliment to him in the backfield.

With that said the Saints are looking to bring in another running back before training camp and have worked out a few veteran backs.

The one thing you have to give Payton credit for is that he is never satisfied with what he has on the roster and is always looking to try and upgrade certain areas on the team.

The notion by some that the Saints are so loaded with talent that there is no room for anyone else to be added to the roster is not shared by Payton.

The Saints recently added veterans along the offensive line in former Carolina Panthers offensive lineman Robert Newhouse, who has started at both left and right tackle and offensive center/guard Ryan Groy.

Newhouse, a nine-year veteran from TCU, has played in 114 NFL games and started 72 at both tackle positions.

Groy, the 6-foot-5, 325-pounder from Wisconsin, has played and started 17 games up front for the Chicago Bears and the Buffalo Bills.

The Saints also added veteran defensive end Wes Horton, who played six seasons for the Carolina Panthers.

The former USC defensive end is not a noted pass rusher with only 15 ½ sacks in 6 seasons, but he has been a solid run defender and could be part of a defensive end rotation for the Saints.

Ideally the Saints would love to add another big man up front defensively if the price is right.

Payton has talked this offseason about adding "pressure people and lineman that can influence the quarterback" on numerous occasions.

Last week the Tampa Bay Buccaneers parted ways with longtime defensive tackle Gerald McCoy. There is no doubt the Saints would love to add a player of his caliber to the defensive line, but the biggest question mark would be at what price.

Word has spread around the league that McCoy is getting offers of $10 million dollars a year and he has already visited the Cleveland Browns and has another visit scheduled to the Baltimore Ravens.

In the past Payton has raved about McCoy’s inside pressure skills and his ability to break down the inside pocket for a quarterback.

McCoy is good friends with Saints quarterback Drew Brees, but unless there is another money managing maneuver, like we have seen in the past from the Saints organization, the price might be just a little too high at this moment for the former Oklahoma standout, but he certainly would look great in the Black and Gold.

For Payton and the Saints it is not about sitting around with a pat hand personnel wise, but constantly adding to the football cart and trying to get better.

Sometimes finances get involved, but it is a feature I really like about the head coach.

He is always trying to add a piece or two to the lineup and understands in the NFL you never stay the same -- you either get better or you are falling back.

For the 2019 season this organization has worked hard at getting better overall and I have a feeling more additions are coming to the Saints.

LSU RECEIVES VERBAL COMMITMENT FROM FLORIDA OFFENSIVE LINEMAN

LSU received a verbal commitment from Florida offensive lineman Marlon Martinez on Saturday morning. The 6-5, 288-pound offensive guard/tackle from St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., is the second offensive line prospect to commit to the Tigers for the 2020 recruiting class.

Martinez had offers from Penn State, Florida State, Florida, Ohio State, Auburn, Arkansas, Georgia and Georgia Tech.

Offensive line is an area the Tigers have spent a lot of time on according to head coach Ed Orgeron when he came to the area a few weeks back in Houma for the Tiger Coaches Caravan Tour.

"We have been working hard to beef up both sides of the line and we feel this is vital to our future," Orgeron said. "You win in the trenches. No matter how much this game changes, you’ve got to win up front. Louisiana is always the spot we recruit first, but sometimes the numbers are not quite there for offensive linemen from year to year. We are a national brand and feel we can get the best from Louisiana and then go outside the state for the top performers at that position."

Courtland Ford (6-5, 310 pounds) from Cedar Hill High School in Texas was the first offensive lineman to commit to the Tigers for the 2020 recruiting class.

NFL analyst Mike Detillier is based in Raceland.