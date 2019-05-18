LOCAL CALENDAR
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SPRING GAMES
Today. McDonogh 35 at Terrebonne at St. James, 4 p.m.
Today. McMain at St. James, 6 p.m.
HIGH SCHOOL BASEBALL
Today. Terrebonne General Medical Center Community Sports Institute All-Star Baseball Game at Southland Field in Houma, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
Today. LSU at Auburn, 2 p.m.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
Today. LSU at Baton Regional
Sunday. LSU at Baton Rouge Regional
MINOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
Today. New Orleans at Iowa, 4:38 p.m.
Sunday. New Orleans at Iowa, 1:08 p.m.