METAIRIE — New Orleans Saints general manager Mickey Loomis says the club has signed five undrafted rookies since the NFL draft ended on Saturday.

Loomis says the Saints have added wide receiver Emmanuel Butler, linebacker Chase Hansen, guard Mike Herndon, defensive end Corbin Kaufusi and defensive back Darius Williams to the roster.

The 6-foot-2, 230-pound Hansen is a linebacker from Utah who started his college career as a safety. Last season he led the Pac-12 with 22 stops for loss and intercepted two passes.

The 6-4, 310-pound Herndon was a four-year player for Pittsburgh. Kaufusi, who is 6-9, 278 pounds, started 28 games at defensive end for BYU.

The 6-4 Butler played for Northern Arizona, where he caught 187 passes for 3,217 yards and 33 touchdowns.

Williams was a standout defensive back at the Division II level with Colorado State-Pueblo last season. He had 17 interceptions and returned five for touchdowns.