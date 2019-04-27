SANTA ROSA BEACH — The South Walton baseball team ended Mosley’s 11-game winning streak Friday night with a 4-3 home victory.

The Seahawks improved to 14-8 on the season, while the Dolphins fell to 20-2. Cade Watson went 3 1/3 innings on the mound to get the win for South Walton, giving up three runs on six hits and two walks with three strikeouts, while Aidan Keenan pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings to close it out, allowing just one hit and striking out six.

Jaden Rudd took the loss for Mosley, starting and lasting just 2 1/3 innings while surrendering three earned runs on five hits and three walks with one strikeout.

Tyler Peterson pitched 3 2/3 innings of scoreless and hitless relief, issuing one walk and striking out four.

South Walton scored three runs in the bottom of the second inning and led 4-1 through three. Mosley answered with two runs in the top of the fourth but couldn’t add any more.

Trent Justice was 2 for 3 with a home run, two RBI, and two runs for the Dolphins, with Rudd going 2 for 4 with a double. Blake Vineyard was 1 for 2 with a walk and an RBI.

Kai Wilk was 1 for 3 with a run and two RBI for South Walton, while Watson was 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Thursday

Bozeman 21, Vernon 3

SAND HILLS — Cade Parker started on the mound and got the win for the Bucks. Chad McCann led the offense by going 4 for 4 with two doubles, two RBI, and three runs.

Cody Herron also had two hits and four RBI, while Taylor Gay had a double and three RBI.

Gavin Dean was 3 for 4 with two RBI, and Austin Minchew 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI.