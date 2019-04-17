Longtime Nicholls women’s basketball assistant coach and former Colonels men’s basketball player Justin Payne is leaving the nest in Thibodaux to take the next step in his career.

Payne was named the head women’s basketball coach at Georgia Southwestern State University this week where he’ll get his first chance to lead his own program.

Payne has been a crucial member of Nicholls coach DoBee Plaisance’s staff over the past decade, rising to the rank of associate head coach and helping lead the Colonels to their first NCAA Tournament appearance in 2018.

A walk-on point guard to the men’s program, Payne came to Thibodaux via Opelousas in 2005 and stayed for the next 14 years.

He played under coach J.P. Piper, eventually earning a scholarship as a three-year starter and team captain.

He finished his career sixth in program history with 329 assists.

He was later given a job as a graduate assistant on Plaisance’s staff before moving into a full-time role the next year.

Located in Americus, Georgia, GSW is a Division II program that went 8-20 last season and 5-17 in the Peach Belt Conference.