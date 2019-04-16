Now that’s more like it.

Choctaw and Niceville, the area’s two premiere flag football powers, are moving up in the latest FloridaHSFootball.com polls, which released Monday after each team picked up a solid win in the past week.

Choctaw checks in at No. 20 in the overall top 25 and at No. 10 in the 1A poll, both marks up two spots from week ago. The Indians (10-1) demolished rival Fort Walton Beach 46-0 this past Friday in their final regular-season home game and picked up right where they left off on Monday night, besting Navarre 26-0 on the road.

With the victory, the Indians’ current senior class is 33-0 in district play over the past four seasons.

Niceville, meanwhile, checks in at No. 19 in the latest 1A poll, also up two spots from where it was a week ago. The Eagles (8-3) beat Crestview 25-6 on Thursday to wrap up a 2-0 week after thrashing Booker T. Washington 39-0 three days prior in Pensacola.

Of note, the Eagles also picked up some individual hardware during the past week. Friday, Nakerra Brown, Niceville’s strong-armed quarterback, was announced as the winner of the farthest throw competition at the Capitol City Classic, and teammate Mariah Bell was named to the All-Tournament team.

Seeded seventh in the Gold Bracket at the Tallahassee tournament, Niceville opened with a stunning upset of second-seeded Godby, 10-6 on April 5. The Eagles then advanced to play top-seeded Robinson a day later in the tournament semifinal. The Eagles managed three touchdowns against the four-time state champs but ultimately fell 27-18.