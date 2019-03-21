The Nicholls State University women's tennis team jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Bradley Wednesday afternoon, but the Braves captured the next four points to hang on for a 4-3 victory over Nicholls at the Colonel Tennis Complex.

The Colonels' skid extends to seven consecutive matches as they fall to 2-9 on the season. Bradley improved to 10-6 on the year.

The fast start was fueled by a doubles win for the Red and Gray. Bradley won court 2, but Nicholls won 6-4 at the 1 and 3 lines for the point. Stephenie Barnett and Lingfeng Gu were victorious on the top court, while Marina Vigil and Antonia Roessli clinched the point at No. 3.

Barnett carried the momentum over into singles with a quick 6-0, 6-1 victory over Sandra Meletin at No. 1. But that would be the final point for the Colonels until after Bradley secured the team victory with four straight wins in singles. In the deciding match with Bradley leading 3-2, Vigil was nearly able to force a third set against Bozana Lojpur at No. 2 but was defeated 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Roessli made the final with a three-set win at No. 4.