Angel Santiago isn’t ready to be worried about Nicholls’ offense just yet.

It’s not that it’s bad, the softball coach said. There’s just room for plenty of improvement.

So far this season, in only 24 games, the Colonels softball team scored three or fewer runs 15 times. Of those 15 games, only four did they come out on top.

Nicholls nears the bottom of the pack among Southland teams with a .234 batting average after the first weekend of conference play that puts them at No. 8 in a 12-team league. However, compared to the rest of the country, Nicholls is No. 239 of 295 Division I teams.

But Santiago says the stats don’t tell the full story and that if a few balls bounce a different way then the Colonels could be right back on top.

“It’s a learning process and it’s just something they have to get through and start building themselves up as they go,” Santiago said. “What we’ve talked about a lot is different counts and being ready and getting ahead in the count. Mainly it’s getting ahead and being ready to hit every time and pulling off your swing.”

The confounding part of Nicholls’ early struggles is that it led the Southland last season as the only team to hit above .300 at the end of the year, which means the expectation for offense would be set rather high considering all but one starter returns from that lineup.

Kali Clement is the only one of the four Colonels who finished ranked in the Top 15 of Southland hitters last season to produce at a higher rate right now.

Clement is hitting a .327 average in 23 appearances compared to .321 in 2018.

Kasey Frederick (.215 this year), Amanda Gianelloni (.271) and Jewel Lara (.200) are all well below their previous marks.

Of course a significant portion of that drop-off is likely related to Nicholls playing a tougher non-conference schedule this season that picks up once again on Wednesday night against No. 10 Louisiana-Lafayette at 6 p.m. at home.

But even in the brevity of Southland Conference opening weekend against Central Arkansas, Nicholls went 19 of 83 from the plate (.229), including a scoreless showing in the weekend finale that prevented the sweep.

Emma Holland leads the team after this weekend with 24 hits, 15 runs and a pair of triples so far. She also showed off some power at UCA with her second home run of the season.

“As a team, we’ve done well, but we could do a bit better at stringing hits together,” Holland said. “Getting one after the other instead of spreading them out. We’re not linking them together in order to score enough runs sometimes.”

The biggest comfort in any struggles the Colonels may have is that it can fall back on strong pitching. Nicholls doesn’t need to score too many runs when pitchers like Megan Landry takes command of the circle.

In a repeat performance of her 2018 Southland Pitcher of the Year campaign, Landry leads the conference with a 1.51 ERA and a stellar 5.13 strikeout-to-walk ratio. Her 82 retirements puts her at No. 36 in the country.

With that level of performance, Nicholls can spend some time getting its hitting straight.

“It’s awesome to have one component that’s working in the right direction,” Santiago said. “But I’d love to have my entire team a nine-headed monster that just goes after it and nobody is an easy out. That’s what I want.”