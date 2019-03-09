The South Lafourche baseball team is still perfect on the season.

The Tarpons moved to 8-0 overall with a 9-5 nondistrict win at Thibodaux on Friday night.

Leaders at the plate for South Lafourche were Jonah Chiasson (three RBIs), Evan Guidroz (two hits), Jelby Cheramie (two hits, two RBIs) and Deuce Cheramie (four hits, two RBIs).

Noah Plaisance worked one inning of relief for the Tarpons, struck out two and got the win and Jake Galjour (three innings, two strikeouts) and Chiasson (three innings, two strikeouts) also pitched.

Thibodaux fell to 8-4 overall and got two hits, including a double, and an RBI from Julien Kliebert.

FRIDAY’S BASEBALL CAPSULES

CENTRAL CATHOLIC 9,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 3

At the Central Catholic Tournament, Noah Prosperie, Cullen Nyssen and Dylan Kliebert all pitched for the Braves, who fell to 2-4 overall.

Prosperie, Nyssen and Cole Sposito (RBI) all had a hit for H.L. Bourgeois.

JOHN CURTIS 3,

TERREBONNE 2

At Metairie in the John Curtis Tournament, the Tigers fell to 3-5 overall and Cole Lovell worked 5 2/3 innings on the mound, struck out 13, allowed an earned run, a hit and walked three.

Parrish Gienger (double, RBI) and Justin Deroche (hit, RBI) led the Tigers at the plate.

LAFAYETTE 7,

SOUTH TERREBONNE 3

At the Eunice Tournament, Mason Hebert suffered the loss on the mound for the Gators and Nick Brunet and Lance Pellegrin each worked in relief as the South Terrebonne fell to 3-4 on the season

Leaders at the plate for South Terrebonne included David Lirette (two singles, RBI), Brunet (two singles), Peyton Parr (single), Mason Hebert (single) and Saige Pellegrin (RBI).

ASCENSION CATHOLIC 9,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 7

At the Central Catholic Tournament, the Trojans fell to 4-4 overall and Logan Wilcox worked six innings, allowed seven hits, two earned runs, struck out four and walked three.

Joseph Bruley and Jansen Folse each had two RBIs for the Trojans.

CROWLEY 7,

ELLENDER 3

At the St. Martinville Tournament, the Patriots fell to 2-5 overall and were led on offensive by Devin Verdin and Courtenay Francis, who each had a double.

COVENANT CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 14,

ERATH 13

At Erath, the Lions improved to 10-1 overall with the nondistrict win and Erath fell to 7-2 on the season.

E.D. WHITE CATHOLIC WINS TWO

The E.D. White Catholic baseball team won two games at Holy Cross High School on Friday, beating St. Martin’s 14-3 and Holy Cross 10-2 to improve to 9-0 on the season.

Against St. Martin’s Brandon Boudreaux got the win on the mound after going four innings and allowing two hits.

Offensive leaders for the Cardinals in that game were Brayden Walters (2-for-3, homer, five RBIs), Michael Clement (2-for-3, two RBIs), Thomas McGoey (2-for-3, homer, two RBIs), Devin DeSandro (hit, two RBIs) and Parker Coddou (3-for-3, two RBIs).

Against Holy Cross, DeSandro got the victory on the mound and was 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Clement was 2-for-3 with a homer and three RBIs and Blair Robichaux was 2-for-3 with two RBIs.

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC SPLITS GAMES

At the University Lab Tournament in Baton Rouge, Vandebilt Catholic beat West Feliciana 11-10 and lost to University High 7-2 on Friday to move to 4-6 on the season.

FRIDAY’S SOFTBALL CAPSULES

THOMAS JEFFERSON 5,

H.L. BOURGEOIS 4

At the John Ehret Tournament in Avondale, the Lady Braves dropped to 2-3-1 on the season and were led at the plate by Kelly Authement (triple, two RBIs), Heather Triche (two hits) and Alaiyah Adkins (two hits).

ASCENSION CHRISTIAN 5,

CENTRAL LAFOURCHE 2

At the St. Amant Tournament, the Lady Trojans fell to 3-5 on the season after the loss.

SOUTH LAFOURCHE 18,

EAST JEFFERSON 0

At the John Ehret Tournament in Avondale, the Lady Tarpons won their third game in a row with the win in four innings.

South Lafourche (3-1 overall) had 14 hits and 18 different players saw action.

Offensive leaders for South Lafourche were Issie Danos (2-for-2, triple, double, two runs, five RBIs) and Taylor Toups (inside-the-park homer).

Madelyn Bourgeois got the start and win in the circle after allowing a hit with one strikeout and one walk and Riley Boss (two strikeouts, no walks, no hits) and Jenna Eymard (three strikeouts, walk, no hits) also pitched.

HIGGINS 14,

ELLENDER 11

At the John Ehret Tournament in Avondale, the Lady Patriots fell to 0-3 on the season and were led at the plate by Macey Bourg (three hits, RBI, homer), Ashlea Verdin (three hits, triple), Jasi Jenkins (triple, five RBIs) and Emily Billiot (three hits).

EAST ASCENSION 8,

VANDEBILT CATHOLIC 5

At the St. Amant Tournament, the Lady Terriers fell to 4-5 overall after the loss.

BERWICK 14,

HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 7

At the Central Catholic Tournament, the Lady Warriors fell to 1-3 overall and were led at the plate by Magen Fregeau (3-for-4), Alaya Luke (3-for-4, four RBIs), Xariel Washington (homer, two RBIs), Alexis Drouant (hit), Zoe Armstrong (hit), Kourtne Lee (hit) and Sierra Hendricks (hit).

ST. JAMES SPLTS GAMES

The St. James softball team split a pair of games at the St. John Tournament in Plaquemine on Friday.

St. James beat Plaquemine 7-6 and fell to Brusly 10-0 and moved to 4-3 on the season.

Against Plaquemine, Kiri Parker had a homer, a double, scored three runs and had two RBIs for St. James, Saige Gant had a triple, walked three times and an RBI, Mhallayah Picou had two hits an Chakirrious Parker had two hits and got the win in the circle after going 6 2/3 innings, allowing eight hits, five earned runs, striking out seven and walking nine.

Against Brusly, Kiri Parker had four strikeouts in five innings and the Lady Wildcats got a hit each from Kiri Parker, Maley Stein, Trystan Trege and Chakkirous Parker.