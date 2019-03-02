The clock struck midnight for Cinderella.

The No. 26 seeded St. James boys basketball team had quite the run in the LHSAA Class 3A playoffs by defeating No. 7 Donaldsonville and No. 10 Glen Oaks but could not stop No. 2 Peabody – falling 101-46 in the Class 3A quarterfinals on Friday night in Alexandria.

"Like I told my kids, they cannot be disappointed. They can only continue to progress," Wildcats coach James Smith said. "To be who they are and to get this far is indicative to who they are and who they’ve become. We started off slow, but we jelled as we went on as they bought into what we were doing, so I told them that they couldn’t be disappointed."

While the Warhorses were without senior swingman Darius Smith, fellow senior Kyron Gibson set the tone early with nine of their 27 points in the first quarter to take a 27-9 lead.

Peabody continued to coast through the contest – scoring at least 20 points in each quarter the rest of the way.

Melvion Flanagan led the Warhorses with 22 points and six 3-pointers, while Zytavious Morite had 21 points and Gibson followed with 17.

St. James (16-21 overall) continued to fight despite being in the deep hole as Shamar Smith led the way with 19 points and made 6-of-10 free throws.

While the season ended in a tough fashion for the Wildcats, Smith is optimistic about his team’s future.

"We have four or five seniors, but our young kids are going to come back," Smith said. "We’ll bounce back because a lot of those guys will come back. We have some football guys as well, so it’s about what we do. We go back. We pick up the pieces. We put St. James back together, and we battle on."

Peabody (31-4 overall) moves on to its fourth straight trip to the LHSAA boys basketball tournament and hoping to earn the school’s ninth state championship.