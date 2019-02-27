LULING – Pushing the panic button was not an option for the Thibodaux Tigers during Tuesday’s Class 5A second round boys basketball playoff game against the Hahnville Tigers.

Trailing by nine points with 6 minutes to play on the road, things appeared bleak for No. 1 seed Thibodaux as District 7-5A rival and No. 17 Hahnville had the lead and, more importantly, the momentum.

But Thibodaux refused to panic and stormed back by outscoring Hahnville 21-11 the rest of the way for a 70-68 win at the R.K. Smith Middle School gym.

"It was crazy out there because we were missing shots, but we just had to keep our composure," said Marvin Robertson Jr., who led Thibodaux with 17 points. "We’ve been in battles all season. Although we were down by nine, we just kept our heads up, stuck to our game plan and were able to get the win."

Thibodaux (30-2 overall) will host No. 9 Natchitoches-Central (22-11 overall) in a quarterfinal playoff game later this week for a right to advance to the state semifinals in Lake Charles.

Thibodaux’s comeback was fueled by the play of Robertson and Rashad Winslow as they combined to score 19 points and converted 9-of-12 free throws in the fourth quarter.

While Robertson and Winslow sparked the comeback, Kobi Johnson (11 points) gave Thibodaux the lead for good for a 66-65 with 21 seconds left to play. Winslow (16 points) sealed the win by scoring Thibodaux’s final three points.

"That’s the way this team is built, we don’t quit," Thibodaux coach Tony Clark said. "We just fought through it and were able to get the win. We made some key stops and made some free throws in key spots, which proved to be the difference."

Thibodaux got off to strong start and used a 10-0 run to take an 18-10 lead after the first quarter.

Hahnville (21-14 overall) found its shooting touch from behind the 3-point line in the second quarter. Hahnville made three 3-pointers in the quarter to climb back into the game and trimmed Thibodaux’s lead to 35-31 at halftime.

The third quarter was more of the same for Hahnville, as it remained hot from beyond the 3-point line. Hahnville made five three pointers, including a buzzer beater from Marcel Byrd, for a 52-47 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Rashod Robinson (14 points) helped Thibodaux stay within striking distance with a pair of 3-pointers in the third quarter.

Hahnville maintained the momentum early in the fourth quarter and took a nine-point lead on baskets from Dylan Lorio (10 points) and Tyren Lebeauf (11 points).

But Thibodaux refused to give up, as Robertson and Winslow helped spark one of the team’s biggest comebacks of the 2018-19 season.

Clark said he knew it would be tough playing Hahnville for a third time this season. Thibodaux won the previous two meetings, 73-55 and 74-72 at home via a buzzer beater.

"That’s tough playing another district team in the playoffs, but there is nothing we can do about that," Clark said. "We just played the team that was next on the playoff schedule."

Also scoring in double figures for Hahnville were Kaden Pierre (15 points) and Briceson Harrell (10 points).

BOYS BASKETBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 4A SECOND ROUND

NO. 3 BREAUX BRIDGE 62,

NO. 14 ASSUMPTION 44

At Breaux Bridge, the Mustangs end their season at 24-12 overall, while Breaux Bridge improves to 30-5 overall and will advance to the Class 4A quarterfinals.

On Tuesday, the Mustangs got 15 points from Jaden Tyler and seven points each from Josh Ratcliff and Marlon Robinson.

CLASS 3A SECOND ROUND

NO. 26 ST. JAMES 44,

NO. 10 GLEN OAKS 36

At St. James, the Wildcats improved to 16-20 and advance to the Class 3A quarterfinals where they will travel to play No. 2 Peabody at 7 p.m. Friday.

Leaders for the Wildcats on Tuesday included Keithon Burham (12 points, 10 rebounds, two steals), Shamar Smith (12 points), T.J. Octave (10 points) and Tonta "Bubba" Smith (six assist).

Glen Oaks ended its season at 18-18 overall.

DIVISION IV SECOND ROUND

NO. 5 ST. MARY’S 83,

NO. 12 HOUMA CHRISTIAN SCHOOL 49

At Natchitoches, the Warriors ended their season at 6-19 overall, while St. Mary’s will advance to the D-IV quarterfinals to play No. 4 Opelousas Catholic and are now 23-7 overall.