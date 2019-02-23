The Holmes County and Port St. Joe girls basketball teams punched their tickets to Lakeland with region final victories Tuesday night. On Monday, they’ll look to take the first of the final two steps towards a state championship.

Port St. Joe (19-10) earned a trip to state with a 50-43 victory over Jay and can make it back to back appearances in the 1A state title game by beating Trenton on Monday. The Tiger Sharks lost to Wildwood 54-45 in last year’s championship game and lost four seniors from that team, including three of their top four leading scorers.

There are just two seniors on this year’s edition of the Tiger Sharks, though their top three scorers now are two eighth graders and a freshman.

Despite the youth of this year’s group, PSJ coach Kenny Parker said he’s not surprised that they’ve been able to get back to Lakeland.

"Because (the players who came back) contributed a whole lot last year and were a big part of doing what we did last year," he said. "The thing was getting them to develop chemistry without those four seniors we lost. It took a little time, but we put our focus and everything on defense because we’re so small."

PSJ has been led by the smallest player on the roster in 5-foot-2 Jae Lenox. Still just an eighth grader, Lenox was the leading returning scorer with 10 points per game as a seventh grader. She has upped her average to 17.6 points this year to go along with 3.7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 3.6 steals per game. She also leads the team with 43 made 3-pointers this season.

"She plays a big part in what we do," Parker said of Lenox. "She’s got no conscience. She thinks anything she does will work. It’s just her personality. She’s always ready to go. That weighs a lot right there, especially when you’re dealing with girls. Sometimes you’ve got to get their confidence up, but you don’t have to get hers up. You may have to try to get it down."

Lenox’s confidence and aggressiveness may not be shared by all of her teammates, but Parker said that all of his young players believed that they would be back in Lakeland even before the season began.

"It’s expected that they’re supposed to do this," he said. "Of course they had a little nerves the other night, but they played through it and kept playing. They’ve all got the green light to shoot it if they’re open, so it helps a lot. That trip they made last year, they wanted to go back."

Holmes County (21-6) has four players who were there when the Blue Devils made their last trip to Lakeland in 2017, which ended with a 64-47 loss to Wildwood in the semifinals. This will be Holmes County’s third appearance in Lakeland in the past seven years, losing to Ponce de Leon 52-42 in the 2012 semifinals.

In both games, the Blue Devils lost to the eventual state champion. Holmes County coach Devon Miles said that his experiences in Lakeland as well that of the four players who were there in 2017 gives the Blue Devils an advantage this time around.

"I think that will be a big thing, the fact that they’ve been down there before," he said. "I know how kids are, adults too, if you’re doing something you’ve never done before you’re nervous. It doesn’t matter if you’re 40 years old. The good news is we'll have four kids on that bus who have been there before, so they shouldn’t be as nervous. I’ve been there twice and every time you learn more. It’s not an unknown now. We know how they do things down there."

This year’s Holmes County squad has won 21 games despite battling injuries through most of the season, though the Blue Devils seem to be coming together and getting healthy at the right time.

They beat Paxton 63-60 in their region final, overcoming a nine-point halftime deficit in the process. Kinzie Nelson led Holmes County with 21 points and 15 rebounds in the victory.

The 5-foot-11 junior is one of three Blue Devils post players between 5-10 and 6-foot tall along with sophomore Akiela Farrow and junior Cheyenne Glass. Holmes County coach Devon Miles said the Blue Devils’ size and strength inside has been the key to their success this season.

"The biggest thing for us is height," he said. "Most high school teams in 1A are not gonna have three kids 5-10 and above. It’s just not gonna happen and that gives us an advantage."

Holmes County will face in Hawthorne (22-4) a team that presents a contrast in style with smaller, quicker guards that play at a fast pace and wreak havoc with full-court defensive pressure.

Miles said his team’s ability to handle that pressure will be the biggest determining factor in the outcome.

"It will be this simple, if we can break the press and don’t turn the ball over, I think we’ll be just fine," he said. "If we can’t handle the pressure and throw it away, we’re gonna be in trouble."