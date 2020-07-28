Are you dying for Alabama football this fall? Are you dying for tailgating on the Quad this fall? Are you dying to share COVID-19 with 150,000 other fans when they flock to Tuscaloosa this fall?

Tuscaloosa

To the person who wrote the 7/20 Sound Off thanking the city leaders for buying masks so that it would not "cost us the taxpayers several thousand dollars": You need a civics lesson. The city used taxpayers’ money to purchase the masks. The city only has taxpayers’ money to spend. So you helped purchase masks for everyone who received one.

Northport

If we want to get serious about these "kids" running around with stolen and illegal guns we need to do what Giuliani did to clean up NYC and stop-and-frisk! But that would mean taking away their rights to kill other people -- many of whom are innocent bystanders and children!

Tuscaloosa

To sound off on any topic, email news@tuscaloosanews.com. Sound Offs should not exceed 100 words and are subject to being edited and condensed.