Michael E. Sears of Panama City Beach urges a return to logical and open debate.

Mr. Ted Haney’s experiences and opinions echo my own.

America is founded in faith and the promise of equality for all. The challenge since our founding has been to make the intent of our Constitution a reality.

Mr. Haney’s writing brought to mind the words of American author, aeronautical engineer, and retired naval officer Robert A. Heinlein: "You can sway a thousand men by appealing to their prejudices quicker than you can convince one man by logic."

Let’s get back to logic and open debate. I pray that we move forward as a people to unite in our creator’s love for each of us. We are not the greatest country in the history of the world by accident.

May God bless America.

Michael E. Sears Sr., Panama City Beach