In response to the Sound Off of 6/20, I want to say that I am very proud of Mayor Maddox. In my observation, he is a true public servant. His efforts have clearly been oriented to improving the quality of life for all citizens of Tuscaloosa. I especially appreciate his engagement with us, most recently in the form of his virtual town halls, to keep us informed and to seek our feedback about important topics like community policing.

Tuscaloosa

