I saw the Tuscaloosa Government Facebook post (on) why we can’t have trash pickup as scheduled. Last year we had the same problem with a different excuse. I witnessed a council meeting when (a) council member told the administrator if she needed more equipment to stay on some regular schedule, to let the council know so they could discuss a budget. That offer was declined. I believe another trash truck would be a great help. Not knowing when the pickup will happen causes big problems. Our neighborhood put out trash the afternoon before pickup on Thursday. They picked up Wednesday morning. Now the trash will lay there for a week and half.

Tuscaloosa

