I read in the paper about the football-shaped water tower UA will be building. As much as I support our football team, I feel we are going "overboard." Football tickets have gotten so expensive the average person can’t afford them anymore. They are taking seats away in the stadium to replace them with higher price seating. This has gotten to be a rich man’s game. I support our Tide, but we also have education at our university. I think the arches going over Interstate 20/59 to Birmingham is in honor of the Tide. Roll Tide.

Tuscaloosa County

