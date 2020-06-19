The times we are living in, for many Americans, feel unprecedented in our lifetimes.

Systemic injustices and inequality in our society have become spotlighted at the top of our news feeds, TV screens, and the streets of our cities. Many of us feel the frustration and anger expressed by protesters, but, even from the couches of our own homes, we can also feel their hope that their voices matter and that change is possible.

As Americans, we must believe that we have the power to unite, to believe in ourselves and in each other, and to create a better future.

Now, more than ever, we have to recognize the ability and duty we have as individuals and as a nation to fight for the most vulnerable among us. This is why, as we protest and empower ourselves for social justice in our own country, we cannot forget our role in global affairs. As the coronavirus pandemic now ravages the global south, OXFAM estimates that as many as half a billion more people could fall into extreme poverty, undoing decades of progress.

This is why our international affairs budget – money allocated for diplomacy, emergency response, and global aid – must be protected by our members of Congress.

On the behalf of the non-profit organization The Borgen Project and as a Floridian, I call upon my fellow people in Florida, our Senators Rick Scott and Marc Rubio, and our district representatives to see the present as an opportunity to open our minds and hearts to our obligation to make our world a more just one, in which everyone has a chance to live and love and learn throughout their life, despite their race, gender, or nationality.

I call upon our leadership to protect America’s role as a global leader and to protect our international affairs budget, for the sake of our citizens and of those in other nations without the voice and platform to advocate for themselves.

Kylie Jabjiniak, Fort Walton Beach