George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis after an officer knelt on his neck for more than 8 minutes was recorded by horrified bystanders and posted for the world to see. Reaction was instant — widespread heartache and fury, protesters filling the streets of more than a hundred cities.

These days, it’s hard to kill somebody in a public place and get away with it. Eyewitnesses all have phone cameras, and the videos don’t lie.

Nobody owned a cell phone when Arthur McDuffie was fatally beaten by police in Miami on Dec. 17, 1979. He was 33, an insurance salesman and former Marine who ran a red light on his motorcycle and led cops on a chase that lasted eight minutes — about the same length of time that Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee on George Floyd’s neck.

McDuffie died in the hospital four days later. The cops claimed his injuries occurred when he’d wrecked his motorcycle. The medical examiner said McDuffie appeared to have been beaten, his skull cracked multiple times “like an egg.”

Six Dade County officers were charged with manslaughter, tampering with evidence and other charges. The trial, which was moved to Tampa, began five months after McDuffie was killed.

Three officers were given immunity. One testified that McDuffie had slowed down to 25 miles per hour and shouted that he was giving up.

Then he was surrounded, his helmet yanked off, and beaten with nightsticks and a flashlight, according to the cooperating officers. One cop admitted driving his patrol car over McDuffie’s motorcycle to make it look like McDuffie had been in an accident.

The all-white jury was out only three hours before acquitting the remaining officers.

Soon afterward, peaceful protests dissolved into arson, gunshots and looting in the black neighborhoods of Overtown and Liberty City. Eighteen people died, and more than 300 were injured in chaos that followed.

At the time, 40 years ago, it was the deadliest, costliest riot in the country’s history.

After quiet returned, a part of everyone wanted to believe that, for all the anguish and destruction, a seismic tipping point had been reached, that relations between the police and the black community would have to change.

Then came the sobering, disheartening reality: Between the fall of 1982 and the spring of 1983, four black men were shot by police in separate incidents in the metropolitan Miami area. Each of the officers was charged with manslaughter; juries acquitted three of them.

It’s tempting to speculate that the McDuffie trial — and the others — would have turned out differently if videos had been available.

But the truth is, juries can be unpredictable. Lots of people who’ve seen the video of George Floyd’s death would think the case against the Minneapolis officers is a slam dunk, but that’s not true.

There is no such thing as a slam dunk when a police officer goes on trial. The prolonged, brutal beating of Rodney King was videotaped by an onlooker, yet a California jury — with no blacks — acquitted all four cops who were charged.

So the challenge now, as it was 40 years ago in the McDuffie case, and as it was 28 years ago in the King case, is to manage public expectations. All the thousands who protested peacefully for justice last week will feel crushed and angry if Floyd’s death goes unpunished, while the thieves and vandals who hijacked some of the demonstrations will feel entitled to do it again.

Community leaders can say all the right things but in the end it will all come down to one decision by one jury, and that jury had better include some black citizens.

The new smart phones in our pockets can shoot video of anything — hate, bigotry, even murder — but it doesn’t stop. Despair still hangs as heavy as smoke in the air.

(Carl Hiaasen is a columnist for the Miami Herald. Readers may write to him at: The Miami Herald, 3511 NW 91st Ave., Miami, Fla., 33172.)