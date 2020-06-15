James Gerald Archuleta of Okaloosa Island says President Trump “has catered to every special interest, to the detriment of the general public. He has rolled back pollution standards, banking regulations, and given big tax breaks to the wealthy.”

In the last two weeks, President Trump really proved how inept he is. Strictly for PR reasons, he walked to the Episcopal church near the White House, apparently to show his religious principles. Without saying a word, he did nothing more than hold a Bible at shoulder height, reminding me of an auctioneer at an estate sale. Religious leaders criticized him heavily for using the church in a publicity stunt.

Then, he announced a plan to send federal troops to control crowds of people protesting the killing by police of George Floyd, using the Insurrection Act as justification. That plan was roundly criticized as unconstitutional. Former Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, a retired Marine general, issued a very rare public statement saying Trump is wrong. Further, he said the U.S. has lacked leadership for the past three years.

When the demonstrators were gathered near the White House, the Secret Service hustled Trump and his wife and son into the bunker for their protection. Nothing happened, and they returned to their residence.

The next day, apparently to demonstrate his machismo, Trump announced that his visit to the bunker actually was to inspect it, and not for the purpose of protection. After residing in the White House more than three years, he had never formally inspected it.

I keep wondering when all the loyal Trump supporters will catch on that he is nothing more than a liar, a phony and a self-promoter. His campaign slogan MAGA was first spoken by Ronald Reagan. He insulted his way to the nomination, with demeaning nicknames for some of the 16 primary candidates seeking the presidency. Remember "Low Energy" Jeb Bush, or "Little" Marco Rubio? All those candidates have been strangely silent since Trump was elected by the electoral college, although he lost the popular vote.

Trump supporters say they like what he has accomplished as president. Actually, he has catered to every special interest, to the detriment of the general public. He has rolled back pollution standards, banking regulations, and given big tax breaks to the wealthy.

Some letter writers will criticize the Daily News for publishing these views, forgetting about the First Amendment that guarantees freedom of the press. The political right gets more than its share of publicity, and they have nothing to complain about.

James Gerald Archuleta, Okaloosa Island