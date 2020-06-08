Pam Smith of Niceville writes: “I am disappointed in those who say Biden's comment is why they are voting for Trump, yet they support a man who lies, disparages, berates, and demeans all people with his actions and his words.”

I have seen negative comments about the recent Biden comment about African-Americans voting for him.

I hate Biden's comment, but his record and apology reflect his regret about his occasional, but recurring "foot-in-mouth" disease.

Is Biden's comment a rational reason for anyone — including African-Americans — to not vote for Biden in November 2020? Absolutely not. If you are truly looking for offensive comments to and about American-Americans, look to POTUS.

WRITE TO US! Send a letter to the editor to the Daily News by following this link or the News Herald by following this link .



It was POTUS who grew the "Obama was born in Kenya"/birther conspiracy as well as the lie that President Obama is a Muslim (all people who have Islamic-sounding names must be Muslim and terrorists).

It is POTUS who continues to disparage President Obama and scapegoat him for everything to excuse his inadequacies. Does the scapegoating sound familiar to African-Americans?

Has POTUS ever apologized for his lies and ugly comments? What about his ugly words about Senator John McCain and his POW years? What about Trump's calling grown men and women disparaging nicknames? What about his continued attacking women with his singular, favorite adjective of NASTY? Of course, POTUS also likes to make comments about female body parts and more.

I am disappointed in those who say Biden's comment is why they are voting for Trump, yet they support a man who lies, disparages, berates, and demeans all people with his actions and his words.

The logic of voting for Trump over Biden because of Biden's recent comment is flawed, shallow, and dishonest.

Pam Smith, Niceville