From a global health standpoint, are we ready to loosen restrictions that have kept many of us safe?

The world is reopening, more or less, leaving the question, on so many levels, of whether we are ready.

From a community standpoint, are we ready to have folks come and visit and touch everything and breathe on everyone from states that may have been more impacted than our part of Northwest Florida?

From a family standpoint, are we ready to expose people we love who may be more vulnerable than we are?

And, individually, are we ready to leave our homes? To use communal restrooms? To eat and socialize and shop within coughing distance of friends and strangers?

To all of these questions, there are complex answers.

World and national leaders disagree on how ready we are for the doors to be thrown open, for communal spaces to be communal again.

From an economic standpoint, we have been ready for months. These have been some hard times for almost everybody. A few saw no change to their economic status, but only a few. Most of us had to adapt to an uncertain future, to shrinking paychecks to increased expenses as our children who fledged the nests came back for refuge.

As a community, we are both ready for tourists and not.

What seemed odd — the empty highways, the lights that never turned red, the long stretches of empty sand — became familiar, almost comforting.

We had less money but we spent less money. Gas prices dropped. Our gas tanks stayed full. The only entertainment expenses we incurred were livestreaming fees.

Our children returned home and stayed there, day after day after day. We adapted and embraced the togetherness, which for some of us felt a lot like growing up in the days before cable and internet and cellphones.

They played outside. We played outside.

We gave up our fancy gyms and used our legs to walk and run in our neighborhoods.

Life was simpler, and harder. It was frightening and comforting.

And now it’s all changing again. We have learned not to look too far into the future. This week may not be the same as next week.

We lost a lot. We gained a lot, too.

Are we ready? As ready as we’ll ever be for a world that has reminded us of what we can and can’t control and of our strength and resilience.

Daily News Managing Editor Wendy Victora can be reached at wvictora@nwfdailynews.com.

