Given the difficult year they have faced, it was fantastic to see some of Terrebonne Parish’s high school graduates walk across the stage to receive their diplomas.

Granted, in proportion to the entire Class of 2020, the 47 students are a small group. The students, from the parish’s four public high schools, have all pledged themselves to military service after graduation.

Their special outdoor commencement Thursday at Tom B. Smith Stadium in Houma bore many of the hallmarks that will define a class of students who reached this milestone in their educations and their lives during the coronavirus pandemic. Social distancing kept people six feet apart. Many of the graduates and families wore the face masks that health officials recommend to help prevent the deadly virus’s spread.

But it’s the invisible changes these students have gone through that have been just as profound. Remember your prom? These students didn’t have one. Those hugs from teachers and fellow students as you left school on that final day? Nope. These students lost almost all of their final three months in high school after campuses closed in mid-March under the state’s stay-at-home order. And with it went not only three months of learning but three months of memories that could have been.

Even the prospect of a real graduation ceremony had seemed dashed until school officials decided to quickly organize Thursday’s commencement before the students had to ship off to military training.

“I’m really glad the parish decided to do this for us,” said South Terrebonne High School graduate Houston Boquet, who has enlisted in the Air Force, told The Courier and Daily Comet. “I feel a lot better.”

Terrebonne school officials have not decided when traditional graduation ceremonies will be held for the rest of the parish’s graduates, but Superintendent Philip Martin has promised that those commencements will be held.

Lafourche Parish has scheduled graduation ceremonies for its four public schools throughout this coming week. These ceremonies, too, will be held outdoors in school stadiums with social distancing and limits on attendance.

The Class of 2020 has endured a lot. And these young men and women will continue to adapt to a new way of life during an epidemic that has brought major changes to every facet of society. We salute them as they, and their families and loved ones, celebrate their educational achievement.

Editorials represent the opinion of this newspaper and not any single individual.