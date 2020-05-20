During this unprecedented time, parents and guardians throughout Florida are rising to the occasion and taking a proactive approach to supporting students’ educational needs. Many learning opportunities do not follow a typical classroom curriculum. Focusing on safety, mental health, and well-being is also important.

Many people will experience anxiety and fear as the coronavirus situation continues to progress, so it’s important to learn ways to help people manage that stress. You can look to the tips provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which include taking breaks from consuming the news, taking care of your body, connecting with others while maintaining social distance, and avoiding alcohol and drugs that some may turn to during times of stress.

As we face new challenges connected to the spread of COVID-19, we must also remain mindful of another crisis facing Floridians. Florida had 4,600 drug overdose deaths in 2016 – a figure that more than doubled since 2014, per the Florida Department of Health’s Bureau of Vital Statistics.

With so many of us staying home as much as possible to “flatten the curve” there are things we can do to continue to protect our family members from substance misuse.

As we are spending more time at home, now is a good time to take a close look at your medicine cabinet. It is important to make sure that you and your loved ones have the medications you need, but we should also ensure proper disposal of unneeded medications.

Any unwanted, unused, or expired medications left in the home can be potentially dangerous. You can dispose of medications from home by mixing them with a household material like kitty litter or old coffee grounds.

It is also important during this time to learn to recognize the warning signs of substance misuse. In times of crisis, people may fall back on unhealthy behaviors, but, armed with the right information, we can all be on the lookout for signs that point to a problem.

The Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative (RALI) of Florida has launched a virtual, interactive tour of their RALI CARES program. Initially, the RALI CARES program consisted of a trailer that traveled the country educating parents, guardians, and caregivers about warning signs of addiction among teenagers and young adults. Inside, it looks like a typical teenager's bedroom, but is actually full of potential warning signs of substance misuse.

Parents can now take the expert-guided tour virtually, where they will learn to spot hidden red flags of substance use within the home. You can easily access the virtual tour from your computer or mobile device at rali-fl.org/rali-cares.

We will get through this challenging time together, and we cannot wait to welcome back our teachers and students to the classroom. Given the current emphasis on healthy and safe communities, let’s work together to ensure that our local neighborhoods provide a foundation for our youth’s success.

Dr. Danielle Thomas is the Legislation Chair for the Florida PTA, a partner of the Rx Abuse Leadership Initiative Florida.