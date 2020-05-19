Ever since they put me to work laying out the Opinion pages I had wanted to be a columnist, because boy did I have opinions.

One day 37 years ago ( I think ) then-Playground Daily News Editor Otis Gossman stopped by my desk and said, “You don’t have to write the features anymore.”

He was referring to the requirement that I write one weekend feature per week, a mandate imposed on me by former editor Jim Welsh and one that I despised.

“But would you like to write a weekly column?”

I think he meant “weakly,” but I remember becoming immensely excited. A weekly column? Do 18-year-olds want to drive Corvettes? OF COURSE I wanted to write a weekly column!

And thus began an on-and-off, love-hate relationship with being a local and very, very minor public figure who got to share his thoughts in the newspaper every Sunday, when it wasn’t Wednesday, or Thursday.

Mostly I wanted to be a goofball in the spirit of Dave Barry – never Lewis Grizzard or Mike Royko.

Problem was it took me 37 years to figure out I wasn’t that funny. Lots of you figured it out long before then, but not I.

But the newspaper indulged me.

I enjoyed the part where people agreed with my opinions. I hated the part where they disagreed, or said nasty things about me. To this day I remember a letter writer who called my column “inane ramblings.” I wrote a column in response but Otis counseled against that by saying, “Never let ’em see you bleed.”

Gen. John Carley, who wrote columns for the Daily News about the debt Ronald Reagan was racking up, urged me to forget about humor and focus on serious subjects … like the debt. Obviously I didn’t take his advice.

Fast forward to today – climate change, a president like no other and a pandemic. Heady times for a columnist, you’d think.

But no.

Twice before I’ve stopped writing and I expect this third time will be the charm.

I’d like to thank those of you have taken the time to contact me over the years. I appreciate your time and thoughts, both good and bad.

I will leave you with a final thought: Be good, decent people. Do what’s right, no matter the cost. And please, please be nice.

Thank you and goodbye.

Del Stone Jr. is the online editor for the Daily News. He can be reached at 315-4433 or dstone@nwfdailynews.com